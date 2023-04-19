Kings County has been hit with health care cuts yet again with news two doctors are leaving their family practice over the next two months.
Dr. Thor Christensen will be departing in late May while Dr. Alexander MacKinnon will be following a month later. This will leave another major hole in what passes for primary health care in eastern PEI. The concept of a 24-hour emergency room disappeared long ago. The goal now is to keep emergency services at Kings County Memorial Hospital open until 8 pm and announcements that even that modest goal can’t be met have become routine.
The departure adds over 2,300 patients to the provincial patient registry, which could soon stand at over 30,000 Islanders. That number already included over 2,500 Kings County residents, meaning close to 5,000 people in the eastern part of the province do not have a family doctor. Premier Dennis King was correct in his assessment during the campaign that the current system of primary care is a model developed decades ago that is no longer working.
What is less clear is whether his government has the intestinal fortitude to fix it. Make no mistake, the solution requires radical surgery and is political suicide. The government has to build its planned system of medical homes and neighbourhoods across the province and it has to do it quickly. In addition to a lack of medical personnel (that includes not just doctors but other players in the system), there is a lack of infrastructure. There is only one walk-in clinic in Kings County and that is clearly not enough.
It is not just a rural problem. I live in the Charlottetown area and I am one of the 29,000 on the registry. I recently needed to access medical care at a walk-in clinic. On the Monday I tried, all four of them in the capital region were closed. I was able to obtain the care I needed through the virtual Maple system but I realize that is not an option for everybody.
Here comes the political suicide part. The idea of a family doctor has to go. Islanders should be assigned to a medical home based on geography and such centres should be staffed in such a way that care is available on both a walk-in and appointment basis seven days a week. This will allow medical professionals to divide up the work and have a better work-life balance, and ensure Islanders timely access to primary health care services and less pressure on emergency rooms.
