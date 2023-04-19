Andy Walker

Kings County has been hit with health care cuts yet again with news two doctors are leaving their family practice over the next two months.

Dr. Thor Christensen will be departing in late May while Dr. Alexander MacKinnon will be following a month later. This will leave another major hole in what passes for primary health care in eastern PEI. The concept of a 24-hour emergency room disappeared long ago. The goal now is to keep emergency services at Kings County Memorial Hospital open until 8 pm and announcements that even that modest goal can’t be met have become routine.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.