Today I drove past the RCMP detachment in Brudenell and saw that the flag of Canada was at half-mast. My first thought was, what national tragedy has taken place between my checking the news online at 7 am and now, at 10 am?
I called the RCMP Kings detachment and was told it was because an officer had been killed in a car crash in Alberta. At least that is what I remember hearing.
I was immediately relieved that it didn’t signify that say, the prime minister had been assassinated or that King Charles had died of a stroke - but my next reaction was, what right do they have to lower the national flag because one of their colleagues, very sadly of course, has been killed?
I called the Federal Ministry of Justice and was given an evasive and unreasonable answer - essentially that they don’t give legal advice to private citizens and that I should get private legal counsel to go further. I told the young man I was speaking to that constitutional issues (or call it constitutional ‘etiquette’) is open to public enquiry and a simple question like this should not be confronted with a smoke screen.
So, does the RCMP have the legal, constitutional and moral right to lower the flag of the country, the flag of the entire nation because one of them has, for whatever reason, lost his or her life?
