The Emergency Department at Kings County Memorial Hospital has closed today, Jan. 17, due to flooding.
The department will be closed until further notice according to an announcement by a PEI government representative.
Islanders are advised to call 911 in the case of an emergency.
Otherwise, Islanders can call 811 to speak with a registered nurse for advice about the best course of action.
Representatives of the Department of Health and Wellness and Health PEI were not available to comment further before this article was published.
This article will be updated as the Graphic receives more information.
