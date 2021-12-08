Some pharmacists in eastern PEI are seeing a slower uptake for the flu shot compared to last season.
Erin MacKenzie, president of the Pharmacist Association, said that trend is not entirely unexpected.
“If you compare with this time last year more people did come out to get their vaccine,” Ms MacKenzie said.
The pandemic situation at the time certainly played a role.
“We didn’t have access to Covid vaccines at that time so people really seemed to step up and made getting their flu shot a priority,” she added.
“Although incidences of flu were quite low as far as activity across the country was concerned in 2020, there have been cases reported across the country already this year.”
The vaccine offers protection against four different strains of the flu and is the same as the one offered last year.
Pharmacist Amos Campbell with Montague Pharmasave said they have been busy doling out flu shots, but the later roll-out might have something to do with the slower uptake. Last year the shot was available at the end of September, but this year it was the second week in October when they were released.
Overall 81,000 doses of influenza vaccine are being distributed on PEI this year, according to a spokesperson from Health and Wellness.
In addition to pharmacies, Health PEI Public Health Nursing, physician and nurse practitioner offices and sites where health care is delivered such as hospitals, long-term care facilities and the provincial corrections centre also have shots available.
Megan Cheverie of Souris Remedy'sRx agrees that earlier distribution last year influenced the number for this season so far.
Even so the high-dose vaccine for individuals over 65 has been the one most in demand so far.
“We don’t have any high-dose left, but that is the same as in previous years,” Ms Cheverie said.
She said the ease of having a drop-in option has proven to be more suitable for some.
“People find it more convenient just to pop in and get it when they think of it instead of having to book an appointment,” she added.
According to federal statistics, nationally, 39 laboratory detections of influenza were reported during the last week in November.
No cases have been detected in PEI so far this year.
