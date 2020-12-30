My father claimed he could fly.
He told my sister and I that sometimes in the night he would throw open the upstairs bedroom window and take flight, joining his friends the crows, as together they swooped and dipped and explored the world from high above.
My mother was not impressed by these aeronautical claims.
“Don’t talk so foolish,” she would say. “What on earth will the children think?”
I knew my father as hard-working and a successful construction man, whose closeted baritone voice had perfect pitch, who listened to Jim Reeves and Catherine MacKinnon, and the television evangelists on Sundays, even though he despised churches.
There was a deep spiritual side to my father.
Although he embodied that legendary Scottish zeal for shaping and constructing the world around him, he communed with animals and nature, and was tuned to the spiritual dimension like the detector wire in an old crystal radio set.
When my father said he could fly I believed him, but instead of trying out my mortal wings at the top of a high building, or from the same window my father soared from, I took a more conventional route and signed up for lessons at the Charlottetown Flying School, located in an old Second World War hangar at one end of the local airport.
To escape the earth and move in three dimensions, in a small craft worn almost like clothing, is a freedom like no other I have experienced. Flying skills must be mastered of course, and the elements always respected, but when you are up in those billow clouds, with the drone of the engine keeping you company, liberation has a new meaning.
After three hours of learning basic procedures, my instructor hopped from the little Cessna one glorious summer afternoon and shouted from the open door, “you’re on your own, one circuit, then taxi to the hangar.”
Looking back on it, that first solo flight was an act of both courage and recklessness, for I was ready to either fly like an eagle or kill myself.
My instructor Gary was a natural, seat of your pants kind of pilot. He flew like a bird. Some talked about his bad habits, that he was dangerous. I recall a late season beach day when he decided to land on the road in the national park that runs out to Robinson Island. He wanted to check the water temperature. He also liked to buzz cows in the fields and fly low enough over inland waterways to spin the wheels. But I trusted him completely. Years afterward, on a Canadian Pacific flight out of Toronto, Captain Gary smiled at me as I boarded the aircraft.
Still, I knew flying had its inherent risks.
After getting night rated, flying took a back seat to university and dating girls, though I managed to take a few long-distance trips to Quebec and into the United States to build up my hours. I took several of my classmates home for Christmas and other holidays. It was commercial flying, and illegal, but nobody objected.
The machine itself was forgivable most of the time, but not when piloting errors or poor judgement entered the equation. I learned this one day after taking off for some VFR flying over Charlottetown, when the engine suddenly quit as I climbed.
A quick scan of the instruments told the unbelievable truth. The fuel gauge read empty.
Pilots learn quickly that altitude and speed are their best friends, and fortunately on that day I had 1,200 feet and no headwind, and Gary’s unconventional landing at the north shore gave me confidence and hope.
An investigation followed my safe return to the airport, and it was determined I was at fault for not ensuring the aircraft was properly fueled prior to takeoff. The custom at our flying club was that the previous pilot fuel up after landing. I distinctly remember asking him as I walked to the aircraft. “Did you fill the tank?”
“Yes,” was his thrown-off reply.
When I recounted this harrowing event to my mother, she covered her ears and squealed, “don’t tell me any more.” My father just stared at me, smiled and suggested I should instead come flying with him.
During those years as a fledgling flyer, I was nearly blown from the sky by a B-52 bomber when inadvertently straying into restricted military airspace in northern Maine, and storm stayed for three days in Bangor as a fierce winter blizzard came through.
But the cross country expedition that nearly ended in tragedy was to the north shore of Quebec in early spring. Aviators know that flying over coastal waters at that time of year when temperatures fluctuate and weather is unpredictable, can be perilous.
My flight plan was to overnight at Baie-Comeau, Quebec and return home the next day. But everything changed when we landed. There was no invitation to stay the night at the family home of my passenger, and so my sidekick and I did a quick turnaround and headed back down the northeastern coastline of New Brunswick and across to the Island.
Freezing rain is a grave danger to small single engine aircraft. What is known as rime ice can gradually collect in the venturi opening of the carburetor and choke the engine, resulting in decreased power and performance. Without power the aircraft loses airspeed and altitude, and eventually stops flying.
I had no business making that flight back to the Island on such a dark night with freezing rain in the forecast, and yet I had plenty of night flying under my belt and a few hours of instrument flight training.
About an hour into the flight over the Bay of Chaleur, the weather deteriorated, and I could no longer see the ground below. Then I noticed the engine RPMs falling off and immediately switched on the carburetor heating to keep the air flowing into the engine, however it got progressively worse and we began to lose altitude.
It was clear we needed a place to land and quickly, and I made that dreaded Mayday call on the radio. As luck would have it, CFB Gagetown was not far away and they responded immediately. After describing the icing and altitude loss, the controller gave me a VOR heading to the airport and I steered the airplane in that direction.
But then an emergency turned into a grave situation.
I lost radio contact with CFB Gagetown.
Without instructions from the controller I would not be able to find the end of the runway and get down safely. The weather was nastier. Ice crystals hammered against the windshield. My blood ran cold as I looked at the altimeter needle.
I checked the VHF radio but nothing. No power. Several minutes of panic. My eyes scanned the instrument panel and I noticed a breaker reset button had mysteriously popped out. I pushed it back in and the VHF radio crackled back to life.
It seems my passenger in his agitated state had hit the button with his knee.
Gagetown ATC provided guidance to the runway and 10 minutes later the Cessna Skyhawk landed softly on the numbers. We were ordered to make a full stop and I could see a fire truck and several other vehicles coming down the runway towards us. Private civilian aircraft are not welcome at military bases, and we had come close to becoming a search and rescue mission.
I climbed out of the Cessna only to be confronted by the base operations officer who told me I had no business flying in IFR weather conditions, but who then cordially invited us to bunk overnight in the officer’s quarters.
My passenger’s legs were like rubber when he finally got out of the aircraft and he spent the night reading from a Gideon’s Bible in the nightstand between the two beds in our barracks room.
I didn’t fly for quite awhile after that.
One summer afternoon I convinced my father to come with me, and we flew over the north shore beaches, and along the coast to Malpeque Bay, then over our hometown of Summerside, and back to the airport in Charlottetown. He was totally immersed in the experience, picking out landmarks and marveling at the smoothness of our flight.
I asked if it was as much fun as when he flew with the crows.
He just made a “caw” sound and laughed.
Many believe crows are messengers between the worlds of the living and the dead, and when my father was dying of cancer, on what was to be his last day, I sat at his bedside in the palliative care hospital, the summer breeze coming in the old double hung window.
“I am not ready to go yet,” he announced to me. “I’m waiting for my friends to come.”
About an hour passed, and then two shimmering black crows came to light on the windowsill, and then flew away.
I knew at that moment my father was no longer in the world of the living.
He was flying home.
