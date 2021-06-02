The manager of Campbell’s Cove Campground is hesitant but excited about a potential June 27 opening of the Atlantic bubble announced as part of PEI’s re-opening plan last week.
Jennifer Mooney says the campground’s focus during the pandemic has been on the safety of residents and following health measures, with the survival of the business coming second.
“We definitely recognize the need for travel in the tourism industry. That being said, as a family-run business our top priority is the science and the safety,” she said. “It’s a fast-changing climate. Everything is very much in theory. We’re glad they didn’t jump too quickly into something this close to the finish line.”
Ms Mooney said in a normal year, travellers from outside Atlantic Canada make up roughly 30 per cent of their business, especially those from Quebec and Ontario. They also get customers from several US states. In fact, emails from people in those jurisdictions have kept coming throughout the pandemic.
The majority of the tent sites are normally rented by Islanders and local business has been steady during the pandemic. Roughly half of their 52 campsites were used in 2020 to ensure distancing. They also closed their bathroom facility because the building was too small to keep people six feet apart.
“It looks like this year we’ll have a little bit more inside freedom. We’ll be masked but it looks like we don’t have to be afraid of having five people in one building, as we once were.
Under the re-opening plan announced May 27, the second step beginning June 27 will allow partially or fully vaccinated Atlantic Canadians to visit without self-isolating, while unvaccinated people will face a shorter isolation period.
Later on, the fourth stage of the plan would allow fully vaccinated Canadians from outside the Atlantic provinces to travel to PEI without isolating as of August 8.
Ms Mooney said she doesn’t expect that to lead to a major increase in customers late in the 2021 season because business gets lighter in the fall and is mostly seniors, but the campground should reap the benefits in 2022.
At the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown, however, executive director Haley Zavo says opening beyond Atlantic Canada will be a game-changer. The organization’s most recent data showed roughly 30 per cent of visitors came from outside Atlantic Canada.
“It opens up all of the travellers and visitors that couldn’t get here before. They historically have been huge supporters of the theatre,” she said.
The prospect of opening the Atlantic bubble allows the Playhouse to plan for more entertainment this season than expected, Ms Zavo said. They’ve waited to announce shows until the province gave more direction. The summer series will be announced soon and will include music, performing arts, workshops, culinary events and art exhibitions.
The pandemic forced a change in programming and focus, including some no-cost entertainment to provide access to arts and culture in a bleak time. That work paid off with a major boost in local support, she said.
“That certainly shows the desire our community has to support local and we’re really grateful for that.”
Meanwhile, Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce president Russ Compton said the re-opening plan is a measured approach that will provide a much-needed breakthrough for eastern PEI tourism operators if the bubble opens as scheduled.
“The tourism sector has been hammered harder than all the rest of them. A lot have really suffered and it’ll be a very welcome relief that can’t come soon enough,” he said.
“It’ll be great to see passengers on the ferry, aside from just commercial traffic.”
Mr Compton also said the arrival of vaccinated tourists from across the country would provide a massive boost during shoulder season in late summer and fall, with pent-up demand from many seasonal residents and repeat visitors.
“I think we’re going to see a massive influx. Because of the good performance here on PEI, it is considered one of the safest places in North America and we’ll really benefit from that,” he said. “I can sense the relief in the public already (after the announcement).”
