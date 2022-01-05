On Christmas Day, December 25 2021, from the European Space Agency (ESA) a revolutionary $9 billion infrared telescope was carried aloft inside the cargo bay of an Ariadne 5 rocket that blasted off 7:20 EST Christmas morning. This may be one of the most expensive Christmas gifts to mankind for awhile. The intent is to give the world its first glimpse of the universe as it existed when the earliest galaxies formed. It was launched from the northeastern coast of South America, a launch base in French Guiana.
The flawless Christmas Day launch was carried live on a joint NASA-ESA website. The liftoff capped a project decades in the making, coming to fruition after years of repeated delays and cost overruns lasting some 30 years. Weighing 14,000 pounds the instrument was released from the upper stage of the French-built rocket about 865 miles above earth, and should gradually unfurl to nearly the size of a tennis court over the next 13 days as it sails onward on its own.
The Webb telescope will orbit one million miles from earth, about four times farther away than the moon. By comparison, Webb’s 30-year-old predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, orbits the earth from 340 miles away, passing in and out of planet’s shadow every 90 minutes.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, striking a spiritual tone, quoted the Bible and hailed the new telescope as a “time machine” that will “capture the light from the very beginning of creation.”
My observation based from the Bible is this: John1:1-5 “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by Him; and without Him was not any thing made that was made. In Him was life; and the life was the light of men. And the light shined in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not. (Darkness could not put out the light, but only make the light shine brighter.)
Guess what? I have living proof the light Bill Nelson is talking about is Jesus, How do I know? He changed my life from darkness to light and I’ll never be the same. I discovered this light which brings hope, peace, joy and contentment beyond words.
In this New Year be a wise man and follow the light.
