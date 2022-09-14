Greg Peters was one of the privileged few to get to know Queen Elizabeth II on a personal level across 38 years while serving with the RCMP and as the Usher of the Black Rod in Parliament.
The Souris West native first met Her Majesty in 1984 while stationed with the Manitoba RCMP, providing security for her royal visit.
From there he had many more royal encounters, from the 1988 Musical Ride tour of Europe when he stayed at Windsor Castle as a guest of the Queen to opening the RCMP Musical Ride Centre in Ottawa in 2002 to mark her Golden Jubilee.
In late 2012, he was made a member of the Royal Victorian Order, recognizing distinguished personal service to the monarchy. He was invested in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle.
“The fireplace was roaring, the corgis were walking around, just an incredible feeling to be handed that insignia I now wear on my uniform.”
In 2013 he was appointed as the Black Rod, Her (now His) Majesty’s personal attendant and messenger of Parliament.
He marked the news of Her Majesty’s passing last Thursday with “profound sadness,” recalling his final private audience with her on April 19 of this year.
“I have that as my last memory etched in my heart and in my soul of an incredible life.”
He said he will remember “her warmth, her smile, her sense of humour, her interest in Canada and PEI and my role.”
Meanwhile, Donna Irving of Cambridge got closer to the Queen than most could ever dream of in the summer of 1973.
Then 19 years old, she was working at the Lobster Shanty North when Her Majesty and Prince Philip attended a luncheon during their final visit to PEI.
While serving other members of the party, Ms Irving was within arm’s length of the Queen herself.
“I was very close to her and I couldn’t believe it,” she recalled. “I’ll never forget it.”
What stands out now about the visit is when Her Majesty had finished her course, all invited guests were also served the next course whether they had finished eating or not.
She still has a copy of the menu, which included Island vichyssoise, coquille Shanty North, pommes duchesse, garden fresh green beans, carrot glace, an old-fashioned strawberry sundae and coffee.
Donna and Randy Hume of Glenwilliam saw the Queen in person twice during visits to London. In 2017, they caught a glimpse of her at Buckingham Palace while she hosted the King and Queen of Spain.
Two years later they had a more up close and personal experience when they were among roughly 8,000 people to receive an invitation to her garden party at Buckingham Palace after applying online.
Although they didn’t meet the Queen at the May 2019 event, Her Majesty was within photo-snapping distance as she greeted people who had been pre-selected to meet her.
“I think she’s just lovely. I don’t know what the attraction is. People usually have somebody they look up to - it might be a hockey player or an actor or singer, but to me it was her.”
Ms Hume was sitting in the chair at a Charlottetown hair salon when the news of the Queen’s death broke on Thursday afternoon. In that moment she struggled to unpack her emotions.
“She was steadfast and she was a constant. Who doesn’t love that?”
Island musician and Pinette resident Todd MacLean performed God Save The Queen on saxophone and foot keyboard upon hearing the news, and shared it to social media.
He said he’s always loved the melody of the “spirit-rousing” piece and it was important to pay tribute to her 70 years of dedication.
His mother, Miriam, was a huge fan of the Queen until her passing in March of this year. He described the Queen’s annual Christmas morning address as a “key moment” in their household.
“I felt I was almost called to do this through the spirit of my mother. As a musician, I get the music from her side of the family mostly (through grandfather Roland Jay and great-grandfather Lem Jay).”
Mr MacLean’s performance required many takes due to a wave of mosquitoes, but the bites were worth it, he said.
The news of her passing literally stopped him in his tracks. He was hauling the garbage down the driveway when the alert flashed across his cell phone. He then stood there for the next 10 or 15 minutes contacting people about the news.
Reaction to his video was swift. He was blown away by how moving people found his performance.
“I had no idea people were going to respond to it in this way, but I guess it makes sense. The Queen was very well-loved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.