By Charlotte MacAulay
For the first time since its inception more than three decades ago, the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank will hire a paid operations manager.
Jason Furness has been hired and his salary will come out of the food bank’s funding.
There is currently no government funding to cover the expense but it is hoped a grant will become available in future.
The Belleview resident has been volunteering with the organization for over a year and looks forward to taking over the day-to-day operations. Tasks include food ordering and pick up as well as coordinating the food bank’s 20-plus volunteers.
“It is a two-person operation,” said Vivian Dourte, who will stay on as administrator in a volunteer capacity.
Both Ms Dourte and her husband Frank took over as managers a few years ago, but when Mr Dourte resigned due to health issues, they realized just how important it was to have someone full-time in the position.
The need has increased exponentially, since the beginning of the pandemic and it is not expected to wane, Ms Dourte said.
“In October we served 200 families and it is going to keep going up,” she said, explaining how federal funding programs such as CERB only last so long.
Back in the spring when the pandemic hit, the food bank received approximately 300 emergency food boxes from Food Banks Canada.
The boxes containing a variety of non-perishable staples have come in handy, especially over the past couple of months with increased demand.
That increase is but one of the challenges Mr Furness faces in his new role.
He is taking a course on working as a nonprofit board member to help him navigate the new position.
“I have been wanting to give back for awhile and being here and knowing everyone it worked out well,” he said.
Mr Furness has no illusions that he can do the job alone, noting it is the volunteers who keep the operation running smoothly.
“Volunteers are great, they are people who want to be here,” Mr Furness said.
He describes the packing and distribution of weekly food boxes as “a well-oiled machine.”
Unfortunately there is no sign the need for the food bank will end. With that in mind Mr Furness looks forward to engaging youth to take an active role in volunteering. In fact it was the young people who made him realize the importance of giving people a leg up.
“You take one look at that kid in the back seat and you know he’s hungry,” Mr Furness said. “It is a privilege and an honour to be here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.