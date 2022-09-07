Food bank

The Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank in Lower Montague is seeing the biggest increase in the number of clients in years, says coordinator Norma Dingwell.

Ms Dingwell says the situation is all too familiar. Typically 40 families reach out to the food bank on the first week of the month, but last Thursday 67 families requested help.

