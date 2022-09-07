The Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank in Lower Montague is seeing the biggest increase in the number of clients in years, says coordinator Norma Dingwell.
Ms Dingwell says the situation is all too familiar. Typically 40 families reach out to the food bank on the first week of the month, but last Thursday 67 families requested help.
“We have people calling quite often for the second time in a month because sometimes they just can’t make it.”
Numbers vary, but Ms Dingwell said there can be up to 250 families reaching out.
At the Souris Food Bank, manager Ronnie McIntosh said demand is on the rise.
“We have noticed a steady increase,” he said, noting a few more families have been showing up per week.
“A slow week (in the past) might have been eight to 10 where now a slow week is 15.” There have been weeks with as many as 24 families.
Nevertheless the need is being met with ample supply at both locations, thanks to what both Ms Dingwell and Mr McIntosh describe as “the generosity of community.”
A recent Stuff a Bus food drive, organized by Ocean 100, took place in Montague and garnered $5,500 in monetary donations and three SUV loads of food stuffs.
“The majority was stuff for school lunches which is exactly what we were hoping for to help ease the burden of families who are having to buy two sets of sneakers or maybe a new winter jacket,” Ms Dingwell said.
Most of the donations coming into the Souris operation are monetary, Mr McIntosh said.
“The community recognizes we are an organization that is worthy of their support,” he said.
“The funds we have coming in seem to be enough for us to continue to operate and the food drives that do take place (a school drive and one at the Christmas Parade) help take us through the year.”
Mr McIntosh points to recent government help as an added bonus for food bank users.
About three months ago the province began giving food banks $75 gift cards for two major grocery chains to distribute among clients.
“When a person comes in they can get their usual grocery supply plus the gift card so that has been a big help,” he added.
Mr McIntosh expects they have enough cards to last another month or so.
“We are living in such a rich country and so many people aren’t living, they are just existing, we should be taking better care of one another,” Ms Dingwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.