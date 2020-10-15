When Frank Creighton handed a cheque for $1,750 to Vivian Dourte at the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank he said that is exactly where his late wife Brenda would have wanted the funds to go.
Mrs Creighton, a gifted quilter, passed away on February 6, 2020.
The funds were collected through Mrs Creighton’s quilting group, Circle of Friends. When they received the bulk of their late friend’s supplies through her bequest members decided to give something back.
Terrilyn Kerr said it was a pleasure to receive the treasure trove of quilting and craft supplies from a woman they all considered to be a mentor and an artist.
“We couldn’t just accept Brenda’s things without paying it forward,” Ms Kerr said. “This is what she would have wanted.”
The supplies were also distributed to three other Island quilting groups as well as The Nearly New, a secondhand shop run by Kings County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
Mr Creighton chose the food bank as the recipient of the funds mainly because in his 20 year career as principal at Montague Consolidated School he saw first-hand how poverty can affect students.
“When you have kids who do not have adequate nutrition, by the end of the week you can tell,” he said.
Vivian Dourte, with the food bank, said providing for the children is an important part of the organization’s mandate.
Snack packages are provided to food bank clients who have children.
“We can feed quite a few people with this donation,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.