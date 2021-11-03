Local food banks are meeting the demand in their communities this fall despite rising food costs and increased food insecurity across the country during the pandemic.
There was a 9.5% increase in visits to Island food banks from 2019 to 2021, according to Food Banks Canada’s HungerCount 2021 report. Also, 33.9% of all food bank service over that time benefited Island children aged 17 and under.
At the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank in Montague, treasurer Vivian Dourte said demand has been increasing steadily after a quiet summer and will keep growing as Christmas draws nearer. November is typically the busiest month of the year.
“The price of food has been disgusting,” she said. “We try to buy it on sale but the prices, especially for meat, are going up.”
Another blow has been a drop in donations from Sobeys’ Second Harvest program, which gives the food bank items that would otherwise go to waste.
“At the beginning it was helping us a lot,” Ms Dourte said. “We’re not getting as much now.”
However, Food Banks Canada has been helping with some donations, particularly for pasta. Brown beans are one item the food bank never seems to have enough of.
Right now about 210 families are served in a month and that number is growing all the time.
Ms Dourte expects people who were drawing CERB or other federal government supports will now come back to the food bank after not seeing them for awhile.
Food bank staff have been getting ready for their annual Christmas campaign, which usually involves at least 200 food hampers being packed. Ms Dourte said they already have most of the food they need.
“We’re actually ahead of the game this year. Things have been going on sale,” she said.
The hampers include everything families need for Christmas dinner, with a turkey, chicken or ham plus everything to go with it, such as stuffing, vegetables, canned pineapple and cranberry sauce. There’s also gumdrop cakes for dessert. Hampers also include toiletries like shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste and toilet paper as well as books.
November 30 is the deadline to register for a Christmas hamper, which can be done by calling 902-838-3191, emailing montaguefoodbank@gmail.com or sending a Facebook message to the food bank.
Donations of chicken, ham, canned pineapple, Kleenex, toilet paper, pull-ups, Christmas candy and cookies are still needed.
Ms Dourte said she is thankful to the community for its generosity in supporting the food bank.
Meanwhile at the Souris Food Bank, manager Ronnie McIntosh said demand is up roughly 10 to 15% compared to last year. The demand remained over the summer, which he said is a little unusual. When he first started at the food bank 15 or 20 years ago the service didn’t even operate in the summer.
A lot of the support that comes in is financial, which helps the food bank meet all the needs and not run short. Mr McIntosh gave a rough estimate of 125 to 135 people who are served in a typical month, but the need fluctuates. About half the clients have children, he said.
Souris Regional and École La-Belle-Cloche both recently conducted food drives, which brought in thousands of dollars worth of food.
“It’s an amazing place to live where they’re taking care of the less fortunate, the way people around here are,” he said.
At Christmas time, the local Lions Club's Christmas Box Campaign looks after grocery needs for families. The food bank takes care of single people in the area. Those donations on Christmas week are separate from the monthly visits by clients.
