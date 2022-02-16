The Southern Kings & Queens Food Bank is still managing to feed all its clients, but soaring grocery prices are making it more challenging. Seen here are coordinators Norma Dingwell and Frank Dourte. Graphic file photo
The Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank in Lower Montague is contending with rising food prices, some shortages and increased need, but they’re still managing to feed everyone who asks for help.
Norma Dingwell, manager, said it’s a challenging time but they’re making do.
“We’re still feeding everybody. They might not get absolutely everything they did the month prior, but they’re still getting a good bit of help,” Ms Dingwell said.
With inflation rising to 4.8% in December, according to Statistics Canada, and some food prices soaring by much more than that, grocery budgets are not going as far and the same is true for food banks.
Ms Dingwell said it’s the same as running a household - if you’re used to buying a food item at a certain price and it goes up substantially, you won’t be able to buy as much of it or as often.
The number of people relying on the food bank is also going up. In January, there were about 260 clients and that has gone up since. She noted with gas prices also seeing huge increases, some people in rural areas simply can’t afford a trip to the grocery store.
Recent shortages include products like corn flakes, fruit cups and crackers for school lunches, and peanut butter. Some of those have since come back in stock, but others haven’t. For example, the food bank recently ordered 600 bottles of peanut butter but only got 64.
“It’d be nice if our shelves were completely stocked all the time and nobody had to worry, but that’s a perfect world.”
They still get daily food drop-offs from Second Harvest, and expect to receive more once renovations at Sobeys in Montague are complete.
Ms Dingwell said she’s very grateful to everyone who drops off food and monetary donations, and people who volunteer their time.
“It’s wonderful what the community is doing to help support each other.”
Further north, meanwhile, manager Ronnie McIntosh says the Souris Food Bank has been coping with the new challenges without much trouble.
“Certainly we’re aware of (the grocery prices), but it hasn’t changed our patterns of securing food - not as of yet.”
He said none of their regular items have been more difficult to find, and local stores are still making donations when they see the opportunity.
The number of clients went up after Christmas, but the many winter storms have affected the process of getting food to them. Other than that, things are running smoothly, he said.
