Government funding and community donations continue to enable local food banks to stock families’ cupboards during one of the most challenging economic times in recent memory.
The role of food banks has become even more crucial with inflation inflicting a double whammy of rising grocery prices and less money to pay for them due to the rising cost of other necessities.
Norma Dingwell, co-coordinator of the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank in Montague, estimates a 25 per cent increase this spring in the number of clients they accommodate.
In a typical week they assist a minimum of 45 families, which means more than 100 people.
Ms Dingwell said inflation has created a sad situation for many families, but she wants people to know they don’t have to wait for help until their cupboards are nearly empty.
“They don’t have to be almost out of food or down and out. We’ll help them when their need is there.”
Provincial funding of $500,000 announced in January for the Association of Island Food Banks, which has six members, is still paying dividends, she said.
“It’s a good little boost from the government. We’re still working off of that.”
Food and monetary donations continue to roll in from the community as well, including recent donations from Belfast Consolidated, Montague Intermediate and Wellspring Presbyterian Church.
A regular flow of food from the Sobeys Second Harvest program continues to be a “huge blessing” as well, Ms Dingwell said. It’s especially helpful in providing produce, extra meat, bread products, and sweets and cookies for school lunches.
Some of the items that have gone up in price the most include juice boxes, which have increased by at least 50 per cent, and cans of pasta. But for the most part the food bank is still able to get everything it needs.
In Souris, coordinator Ronnie McIntosh said the government funding has enabled the food bank to issue $100 gift cards for groceries to their clients, on top of regular food provisions.
“We would never think of giving out money from our reserve if not for this,” he said. “We were helped a great deal (by the funding).”
The food bank tries to do something extra for clients every year around Easter, and with how hard things have been for families, he said this was a good use of funds.
In terms of community donations, giving money has become much more popular but he encourages dropping off food as well, such as school food drives which help students learn about the need in their area.
Mr McIntosh said the demand fluctuates from week to week, being a bit different from food banks in larger areas.
“We’re still here, we’re still operating and I think the need is still there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.