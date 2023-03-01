It didn’t really faze me too much when a pigeon landed on the floor just beside our table and started eating a french fry. In fact, moments later another pigeon, perhaps a cousin, swooped in and began nibbling on a piece of hamburger bun. After all, the restaurant we selected in Fort Lauderdale was an open air, third floor setting, and you gladly traded the view of the beach and ocean for a few hungry pigeons here and there. Apparently.
On the other hand, the lady dining at the table along the railing was wearing something on her ankle with a green and red light blinking, but I quickly figured it best to just look away and ignore and make like I never saw a thing. Our server came by and she was like all of the servers we ran into on this trip. She was warm and friendly, arrived promptly and quickly got down to the business of what we would like to order to drink to get things started. Since it was south, sunny and warm, we opted for the margaritas.
There were six options. Making a selection was kind of like going through your options at the automatic car wash. We could get the Ultimate for $12. The Perfect for $9.50. The Legendary ‘83 for just $5. The Skinny for $12. This apparently was a healthier option, claiming all the flavour without the extra calories, and both the Strawberry and Spicy options were $8.50. We ordered the Skinny margaritas for no apparent reason other than the word healthier. But who were we kidding, we were about to order chicken wings.
After the drinks arrived we ordered food, then Heather excused herself to go to the restroom. When she came back she told me the weirdest thing happened. When she opened the door to the stall in the ladies room, our waitress was in there using her phone. I don’t make the rules, but I’m guessing staff was not allowed to be on their phones during their shift. I wasn’t sure if the weird part was her using her phone, or not locking the door to the stall, in order to use the phone. But, no harm no foul.
While we were waiting for our food to come, which clearly would be after our waitress finished her call, I was thinking about the drink options and the mocktail options we were presented at another restaurant we dined at. Mocktails are cocktails without the alcohol, but made to look like a real mixed drink. Some of these were the Lemon Apple Oasis, the Spicy Coconut Crush and Blackberry Ginger. I’ve always thought these were a good idea for non-drinkers. Except. At this particular restaurant, right under the word mocktail no less, there was an option to add a shot of vodka for $6. You know, just in case you all of a sudden decided you didn’t want to be a non-drinker anymore. What’s the point of even listing the mocktails separately? But, as usual I digress.
Our food arrived and was delivered without a hint of awkwardness in regards to the bathroom incident. Our server was obviously a real pro. We ordered more drinks and opted to try the Legendary ‘83 margarita at the bargain basement price of $5. It didn’t take long to discover why the Legendary ‘83 came at the bargain basement price of $5. If you were looking for a drink to encourage you to never drink again, this was your ticket. The food was good, the company was great and the view was spectacular. Yet, the whole time I was eating I couldn’t help but wonder if our server had washed her hands after finishing her call.
