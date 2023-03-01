Jeff

It didn’t really faze me too much when a pigeon landed on the floor just beside our table and started eating a french fry. In fact, moments later another pigeon, perhaps a cousin, swooped in and began nibbling on a piece of hamburger bun. After all, the restaurant we selected in Fort Lauderdale was an open air, third floor setting, and you gladly traded the view of the beach and ocean for a few hungry pigeons here and there. Apparently.

On the other hand, the lady dining at the table along the railing was wearing something on her ankle with a green and red light blinking, but I quickly figured it best to just look away and ignore and make like I never saw a thing. Our server came by and she was like all of the servers we ran into on this trip. She was warm and friendly, arrived promptly and quickly got down to the business of what we would like to order to drink to get things started. Since it was south, sunny and warm, we opted for the margaritas.

