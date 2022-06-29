There will be an abundance of events and activities to choose from this year as eastern PEI celebrates Canada Day.
After two years of often pared down celebrations communities are bringing back some of the much-loved traditions of food, fun and live entertainment with a few new activities sprinkled in.
Jeannie Roche, events coordinator for the Town of Souris, said CN Park on Pond Street will be the venue for activities throughout the afternoon.
PEI’s Mi’kmaq culture will start off the celebrations as Julie Pellissier-Lush and Friends from the Mi’kmaq Confederacy of PEI take main stage in the gazebo shortly after the annual flag raising ceremony at 12:30 pm.
Other local entertainers, yet to be named, will grace the stage later in the day.
The family-friendly event includes pony rides which were so popular at the 2019 celebrations Brudenell Riding Stables will bring along an extra pony this year.
Plenty of other activities for both the kids and adults will take place. The Souris Lions Club will be on-site with their mouthwatering barbecue menu including hotdogs and hamburgers.
Souris is coordinating with Comité acadien et Francophone de l’Est, CAFE, to provide a full day of activities in the area, said CAFE executive director Pierre Gayant.
From 6 pm to 8 pm some very special musical guests will lead a barn dance at the Rollo Bay community centre. Admission is free and there will be an Acadian meal of chicken fricot available for sale.
Back for the first time since the summer of 2019 are the ever-popular fireworks at Souris Beach set to light up the skies at 10 pm.
Big day in Cardigan
Down the coast more fireworks will be set off in Cardigan, Canada Day central for the town of Three Rivers.
The long-standing parade is back after a few years’ absence said Friends of Cardigan coordinator Suzy MacIntyre. This year the theme is Famous Canadians. The parade begins at 11 am followed by opening ceremonies which will take place on the Village Green.
“New this year we are working with T3 Transit to offer a rural transit pickup to bring in people from Georgetown and Montague,” she said. Go to https://threeriverspei.com/events for event details.
Afternoon events include games and live entertainment. Local fundraising groups will be selling food.
The evening starts with a concert on the Green and concludes with fireworks over the Cardigan River.
There will be plenty of overflow parking at Cardigan Consolidated School, which is also an excellent viewing spot for the fireworks as well as the Cardigan Feed Retail Store parking lot.
Ms MacIntyre said the intention is to keep community events flowing in all Three Rivers communities throughout the year.
Fun times in St Peter’s
At the St Peter’s Campground the fun begins at 2 pm with music by The Chaisson Trio. Hotdogs and cupcakes are on the menu and the community is also celebrating the Queens’ Platinum Jubilee by presenting commemorative pins to some local residents.
Music, fun and food in Morell
Just down the road in Morell’s Rossiter Park from 11 am to 1 pm is where celebrations will take place with live music, great food, flag raising taking place and a fun bouncy castle for the young and young at heart.
Delicious cakes in Murray Harbour
Murray Harbour Mayor Paul White said the flag raising takes place at 1 pm in that community. This year the Canada flag will be paired with a newly-designed community flag by Stewart MacLean being raised for the first time. That will be followed by Canada Day cake, baked and decorated once again by Laverne MacInnis, served along with barbecued hotdogs and sausages. At 3 pm the serious bidding rivalry begins with the commencement of a traditional cake auction. The delectable confectioneries, baked by community members from far and wide, are scooped up with some of the bidding wars getting pretty high, Mr White added.
