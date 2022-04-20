Shawn Fraser says his new role as recreation and events coordinator for Three Rivers is the perfect job for him.
The long-time football coach and player in Kings County took over the position last month after previous coordinator Cathleen MacKinnon left for an RCMP job.
“I love working in the community and having an impact,” he said. “This is where I’m from, born and raised in the Montague/Cardigan area, this is where I want to be, this is where my kids are being raised.”
Mr Fraser was the only staff member to respond to an internal posting for the position. He was previously a seasonal maintenance worker, first as assistant lead hand and then as the lead hand last summer. He did some recreational work in that role, dealing with organizations like the Three Rivers Minor Ball Association.
He wants to capitalize on assets that could be utilized more, such as a disc golf course installed in Georgetown last year, and work with facilities like the Kings Playhouse to “offer as much quality programming as we possibly can.”
“I think we have so much to offer that we haven’t even tapped into that we can share with the rest of the country. There’s so much here to bring people in.”
One of the priorities will be implementing an arts and culture strategy that was commissioned last year and approved by council in January.
“I think it’s fantastic, the idea of getting all those individual (arts and culture) groups together, pooling those resources and getting the town behind them.”
