Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is a Nigerian Police Force unit created to deal with all the crimes associated with robbery, vehicle theft, kidnapping, and firearms. Inconsequential issues like community security and traffic control are managed by other units, which convey the police only really operate in the field of violent crimes. The complete structure of our criminal justice system is wrapped around the use of the police as an agent of violence rather than as an unbiased linesman of the law. Over time, the unit has been implicated in criminal killings, torture, casual arrests, unlawful detention and extortion. It’s unfortunate the department responsible for the safety and protection of its residents are the ones exploiting and mercilessly assassinating its citizens.
SARS officers then allegedly moved on to targeting and detaining young men for cybercrime or being ‘online fraudsters’ popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’, simply on the evidence of owning a laptop or smartphone, dressing pleasant, dreads, and then demanding excessive bail fees to let them go. If their demands aren’t met, most cases they would end up dead by the roadside or their dead bodies would be thrown in the rivers.
The youths in Nigeria cannot travel freely for the reason their tomorrow isn’t promised. The federal government should be held accountable. In addition, SARS should be abolished and the families of the innocent victims should be compensated.
Dumebi Ezeama,
Abuja, Nigeria,
First year UPEI student
