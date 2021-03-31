Dear fellow Islanders,
Once every five years we have the opportunity to provide feedback to our government on the Child Protection Act. (https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/service/child-protection-act-review) This is the opportunity for all of us to speak out and stand up for the most vulnerable of our province.
Are you comfortable with the level of accountability, of the director of Child Protection? It appears the current act does not allow anyone to question or have reviewed, the decisions the director makes.
Are you comfortable with the fact we have so few foster homes and more group homes? Do foster parents have the respect they deserve as they care for our vulnerable children?
Why are there so many children ‘aging out of care’ with no family? Are we doing enough to look for adoptive families? Are we, as a province, supporting adoptive families? Are we fostering openness and clarity in adoption? Does our province truly put what is in the best interest of the children first?
These are serious questions. The only recourse for anyone concerned is to respond to this review. Please seriously consider providing a submission. Take this opportunity to have a say in how we protect and provide for Island children.
Submit your comments online or attend one of the public meetings. There are only 40 spots at each meeting so register early and have your say, or support those who are speaking. Meeting times and places are: Tuesday, March 30 from 6 pm - 7:30 pm at the Delta Hotel in Charlottetown; Thursday, April 1 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm at Mill River Resort in Mill River and Thursday, April 8 from 6 pm - 7:30 pm at King’s Playhouse in Georgetown.
What a wonderful thing it would be if hundreds of Islanders gave input on what is great and what could be improved? What a wonderful way to let our children know we care! For the sake of the kids please get involved.
Respectfully,
Anne Van Donkersgoed,
Valleyfield
