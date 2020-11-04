Dear Editor:
The pandemic has affected our world drastically. The whole world was shut down and it was very difficult for people to adapt to this new normal. Universities, schools, colleges, government offices were all closed. Countries announced nationwide lockdowns. It has been close to one year and in some parts of the world life is returning to normal. PEI has done a great job in controlling the spread of virus. The businesses, schools and government offices are operating with precautions. However, what upsets me the most is the closure of UPEI. It is a huge disappointment for me being an international student as I am not receiving my education the way I thought I would.
My main concern is the fees international students are paying every semester even though none of the university facilities are being used. We pay three times more than the Canadian students and expect the quality of education in return. With our classes being online we are not utilizing any university resources. I strongly believe either the university management should lower our fees for all the online courses or let us in so we can have a sense of Canadian education and academic environment.
The online classes did help stop the spread of viruses in university but it has lowered the quality of education. Apart from the name of the professor I do not have any knowledge about them or my classmates. When I have any doubts I have to rely on the email from my teacher. Time is crucial and my understanding and learning ability is affected as the interaction is very minimal.
Since businesses are now open on the Island, we were very hopeful but the university is closed for next year as well. If schools are open, why can’t the university? It angers me as I do not appreciate paying $3,500 extra every semester just to study at home.
I joined this university in the winter of 2020 and barely attended classes for three months. My social interactions with classmates is zero. I barely know the name of my classmates. It is very difficult to learn a subject when we don’t have any peer group or friends to study with. I agree it is hard and not safe to let students from out of country enter freely. However, the university should consider students who are already on the Island and paying so much money. With proper precautions, the classes should be started in-person so we can learn more effectively. Even the teachers find it difficult to maintain online lectures as we frequently find mistakes in lectures and online assignments.
Overall, if the university is not ready to open I strongly argue that the unusual fee be waived. If management is not willing to do so, they should at least open the university to students who have been on the Island before the pandemic started so we can receive education in a more effective and efficient manner.
Sincerely,
Ajaypal Singh,
UPEI student
