Phil had to accept that he would always have mixed results, in his job as an employment enhancement officer. He was passionate about his work, all the same.
“All some clients need is for someone to give them a chance!” he would often say and follow it up with, “The first step on the path to success is always the hardest.”
He could sense a desire to work in Tina, almost from the moment she walked into his cubicle. She was dressed in torn jeans and a black t-shirt, and she sported a number of facial piercings and tattoos. She had the look of someone who had come up the hard way, but he wasn’t about to let her appearance throw him for a loop. She told Phil about her troubled home life ... deadbeat boyfriend ... drinking and drug abuse ... It was nothing Phil hadn’t heard and seen before. But after speaking to her about her circumstances briefly, he made up his mind that he was going to help this one.
“No one will give me a job,” she exclaimed. “I’ve tried and tried, but can’t get past the interviews!”
Phil thought long and hard, after Tina left the office that day. There was no doubt in his mind employers couldn’t see past her tough looks. And then he remembered Ruthie, who managed the local senior’s home.
Ruthie was no stranger to hard times. Her husband had died, tragically, when they were still young. She was left to raise their nine children on her own. Times were mighty lean but a strong work ethic and stronger faith had seen her through.
“Oh, for the luxury of a breakdown!” she was overheard shouting one time. It was after she had heard gossip about a neighbour with bad nerves who had spent several weeks in Hillsborough Hospital. The thought of a few days laid up in the asylum seemed like it would be a vacation to her.
It was said that foresight ran in Ruthie’s family. It is true that some people mocked her gift, but many others sought out her council. In any event, reading people’s tea leaves was about as close as Ruthie came to having a little break from her work. Eventually she got the job at the manor, which made life a little easier.
Phil knew Ruthie’s history, and knew she was a good Christian woman. He was hopeful that she would give young Tina a job at the manor when he picked up the phone.
“I have a young girl here who needs a job Ruthie,” he started. “She is a little rough around the edges, but I have a good feeling about her. Will you give her a chance?” he asked directly.
“Send her over, and we’ll give her a try,” Ruthie generously agreed.
Some months had passed before Phil thought to check in on how Tina was working out for Ruthie. He hoped that “no news was good news” as he dialed the phone.
“Hey Ruthie, how is the girl I sent you getting along?” Phil asked.
“Oh, she is a great worker. We became fast friends, her and I. I just love her,” Ruthie gushed. “I even read her leaves, last week.”
“You read her leaves?” Phil asked.
“Well, what did the leaves say?” he inquired curiously.
“Oh, all good stuff,” Ruthie began. “She is going to have good health and a long life filled with success.”
“Gosh, that all sounds great!” Phil stated.
“Oh, but she is going to have a breakup very soon,” Ruth added.
“A breakup!” Phil was surprised. “Did the leaves really tell you that?”
There was a moment of silence on the phone before Ruthie answered.
“Well, no, the leaves didn’t say that part, but she has to get rid of him,” Ruthie said with confidence.
Perhaps the gift of foresight is a little more practical than magical.
-------------------------------------------------------
I foresee a great night of music this Thursday, July 21 at 8pm as The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series continues at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner. This week John B, Keelin and I will welcome special guests Julie, Quinn, Sara and Katie - The Lumber Jills. They are step dancers and fiddlers in the down east or old-time style that is very unique to New Brunswick and Ottawa Valley. With a nod to Don Messer (who is credited with popularizing this fiddle style after the Second World War in dance halls and on his CBC TV show), this talented cast continue the traditions. The compositions mostly hail from New Brunswick including many Acadian songs almost lost to history. The step dancing is a great mix of Acadian and Scottish heritage with crackerjack instrumentation on piano, fiddles and step. Give your toes a tap with this steeped-to-perfection traditional show.
It is sure to be lively at Kaylee Hall this week folks, hope to see you there.
