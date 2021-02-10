Former St Andrew’s Point resident and now RCMP Constable Dylan Bergmark is stationed in remote Labrador. He saw most local children were without hockey gear, so he decided to do something about it.
In the process of raising funds to buy skates and hockey sticks for about 150 kids, the former Montague High basketball player saw an opportunity to improve relations between police and the community.
Cst Bergmark, 37, arrived in Hopedale, NL in August of 2019, seven years after he joined the force.
“This was the first place I’d ever lived where there wasn’t a rink, indoor or outdoor,” he said. “It’s pretty lonely up here with the lockdown, so I thought outdoor hockey could be a solution.”
Once he helped get the ice surface in good shape, Cst Bergmark realized most local kids had little to no gear.
“People have skates they’ve passed down through the years. Usually it’s the same kids coming to the ice because they tend to be the only ones with skates.”
He said the main focus of fundraising efforts is to purchase skates and a target of at least 66 pairs has been set. There is also a need for sticks since the community only has about five at the present time.
Cst Bergmark and Islanders Francesca and David Gregori of Sturgeon created a GoFundMe online fundraiser for equipment and last week it exceeded its goal of $5,000. (See Hopedale Hockey Fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/hopedale-hockey-fundraiser?qid=5e997d0a0f49774f9922fe2a375be31a)
There’s another issue with maintaining an outdoor rink in Labrador: winter storms.
“There’s usually a week of skating here, then the snow comes in. There’s so much snow and wind so at least weekly I’m spending a full day shoveling,” Cst Bergmark said.
Playing pond hockey with local kids is a good way to deal with so much social isolation during the pandemic, he said, and to improve community relations. Before schools closed, he used to walk through the school in uniform and say hi to the kids.
“I like being part of the community wherever I work. It was really hard (not) to do that. So this is just another avenue to bring people together, a way to say hi outside of a policing role. It’s a nice way to see people smiling and having fun.”
Cst Bergmark said the dynamic with the community is different in a remote area, which can affect how law enforcement is carried out.
“I’m a pretty relaxed guy, but I stick out at 6-foot-6 so people recognize me, as a cop or as the hockey guy. You gotta live in these communities too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.