Merrill and Gail (McKeeman) Ross, former residents of eastern PEI passed away last week within 17 hours of one another due to complications of COVID-19.
Merrill was the son of the late Harvey and Leah Ross of Lower Montague and Gail the daughter of the late George and Anna MacKeeman of Montague.
The couple who were married for over 50 years moved to Squamish, British Columbia in 1969.
They leave to mourn sons and daughter Craig (Laurice), Alan ( Lorraine) , Scott (Heather) and Leanne (G-Ball) and grandchildren Bradley, Brianna, Austin, Hannah, Ally, Harvey and Wyatt along with Gail’s brother Grant McKeeman of Montague.
