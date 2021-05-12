We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

Merrill and Gail (McKeeman) Ross, former residents of eastern PEI passed away last week within 17 hours of one another due to complications of COVID-19. 

Merrill was the son of the late Harvey and Leah Ross of Lower Montague and Gail the daughter of the late George and Anna MacKeeman of Montague.

The couple who were married for over 50 years moved to Squamish, British Columbia in 1969.

They leave to mourn sons and daughter Craig (Laurice), Alan ( Lorraine) , Scott (Heather) and Leanne (G-Ball) and grandchildren Bradley, Brianna, Austin, Hannah, Ally, Harvey and Wyatt along with Gail’s brother Grant McKeeman of Montague.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.