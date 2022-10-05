Steve Zaat

Montague native Steve Zaat teamed up with Indigenous musicians from the Wolastoqey territories to record Unceded, an anthem for truth and reconciliation. Submitted photo

During the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in 2021, Steve Zaat decided the best way to reflect on the topic was to write an anthem for the cause.

A year later, Unceded was released after consulting with Indigenous acquaintances and recording the song with musicians Matt Comeau and Judie Acquin from the Wolastoqey territories. The group is called Mawessultine.

