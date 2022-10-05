During the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in 2021, Steve Zaat decided the best way to reflect on the topic was to write an anthem for the cause.
A year later, Unceded was released after consulting with Indigenous acquaintances and recording the song with musicians Matt Comeau and Judie Acquin from the Wolastoqey territories. The group is called Mawessultine.
Mr Zaat, son of legendary Island musician Con Zaat, formerly of Montague, hopes the song will motivate people to act and further the path of reconciliation. He recently moved back to eastern PEI from Saint John, New Brunswick.
The lyrics touch on unceded Indigenous land, erasure of First Nations culture and the importance of education in the path forward.
After recording a demo last year, he sent it to his brother Jeff, a music teacher at St Mary’s First Nation in the Fredericton area. They decided to have it reviewed by Jeff’s colleague Ann Paul, daughter of Indigenous elder and musician Maggie Paul. Their recommendations were added and Maggie endorsed Mr Zaat’s work, which he called an amazing experience.
Unceded was recorded September 12 of this year at a Fredericton studio under Indigenous ownership.
The song was then mixed, mastered and a video produced to get it online in time for the second annual Truth and Reconciliation day. It is also available on streaming websites.
A theme embraced in the song and by Mr Zaat is “can’t have the words without the walking,’’ emphasizing the need for action.
