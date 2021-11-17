Brudenell poet and author Hugh MacDonald has released the final novel in a trilogy for young adults, which is set in the future and tackles themes of war and gender-based politics.
Our Rock and Our Salvation is published by Acorn Press and a launch was held November 7 at Beaconsfield in Charlottetown.
In speaking of the inspiration for the series, Mr MacDonald said he’s always been bothered by endless violence throughout history “that nobody seems to do anything about.” Much of it is perpetrated by males, he says, but those who suffer most from military action are usually women and children.
“People are running around making peace treaties but they don’t realize peace treaties only stop them from fighting for a few minutes while they run back and build up their arsenal,” he said.
The series is set in a future world in which wars and pandemics have spurred political dominance by women, who built “feminized cities” in which men were eventually killed off. But the plot’s main city puts men to work as labourers in factories and agricultural areas.
A woman and her companion find a baby underneath a tree and soon discover it is a boy. Rather than turning him over to the authorities to die, the woman escapes into the wilderness with the infant and are chased by military and police, which sets up the rest of the plot.
The second book sees the city’s destruction and an eventual resolution, and the recently released third book picks up the story after a long period of peace. It introduces Indigenous people who are targeted along with others, and an Indigenous justice system.
Artificial intelligence and robotics play a significant part in the plot, considering its future setting.
Our Rock and Our Salvation is available anywhere books are sold and can also be downloaded for reading.
As for future works, Mr MacDonald said he is constantly writing poetry. The former PEI Poet Laureate from 2010 to 2012 now has 17 books comprised entirely of his poems.
