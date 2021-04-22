Roger Soloman spent time as a lieutenant in the Royal Canadian Navy and later as a provincial MLA, but he made the biggest impact as a long-time school principal in Souris.
Mr Soloman, born in Georgetown, formerly of Souris West and recently living in Stratford, died on April 14 at the age of 81, less than two months after his wife Sheila passed.
After graduating from Saint Dunstan’s University he joined the Navy, serving aboard the aircraft carrier HMCS Bonaventure with the United Nations in Cyprus. He later attended UPEI, UNB and St. F.X., achieving bachelor degrees in science and education along with a masters in education.
Mr Soloman spent 32 years in the education system in Souris, starting in 1964. He taught math and science and ultimately served as principal of both the consolidated and regional high schools.
Shelley LaVie, now the chief administrative officer for the Town of Souris, had Mr Soloman as principal during her entire time as a student at the consolidated school.
“He had kind of a quiet way about him but you knew he had a sincere caring for the students,” she said. “He was a face you saw every day and it was a friendly face, but he was somebody you respected. If he said you were doing something, you were doing it. But he said it in a good way.”
Ms LaVie remembers how he would often wait at the main entrance to greet students as they came through the door in the morning. She can still picture him standing there with a smile.
“He’s one of these people, from (when I was) a little girl to seeing him in recent years, it just seemed like he never aged,” she said. “He wasn’t a very big man, but he was a person you respected and appreciated at the same time.”
Mr Soloman was also deeply involved in the community as a member of the PEI Teachers Federation board of governors, chair of the Souris West Community Council and president of the Royal Canadian Legion and Lions Club in Souris. He also volunteered with a number of organizations. He also operated De Roma Cottages on the Brudenell River.
He was elected in 1st Kings in 1993, He served on a number of committees in the legislature but did not run again in 1996. For those three years, he represented 1st Kings alongside Ross Young, who died five days earlier on April 9.
Albert Fogarty has much in common with Mr Soloman. The former provincial health minister represented 1st Kings before him, from 1979-1993, worked with him at Souris Regional High School and the two were neighbours in Souris West for many years.
Mr Fogarty described him as a team leader who cared about the community. He was vice principal for a couple of years while Mr Fogarty was principal, then he became principal at the elementary school and stayed there for some time.
“He got the respect of teachers and students very quickly, earned it and kept it,” Mr Fogarty said. “Certainly his contribution to the public education system as a teacher and administrator is very significant.”
He said Mr Soloman wasn’t the type to waste time dissecting the pros and cons of a decision, wanting to “get to the essence of it” and figure it out.
“(He was) a real communicator, innovator and always looking for a role community-wise and province-wise. He had the vision,” Mr Fogarty said.
He fondly remembers the years the two families shared as neighbours in Souris West.
“(They were) really good neighbours and really good people,” he said. “Our kids, of course, played together and with others in the neighbourhood so it was great.”
Mr Soloman leaves behind four children, Paulette, Terry, Kim and Frank. A private family visitation and funeral service were held last week at the Hillsboro Funeral Home in Stratford, with interment at the Saint James Roman Catholic Cemetery in Georgetown. Memorial donations may be made to the cemetery.
