Giving blood was a first for Penny, a 2.5-year-old Rottweiler Husky mix who took the process in stride.
Jordan Roche and Symonne Outhouse are regular blood donors and when they saw a chance for their pet to do the same the Fortune couple registered right away.
Last week Penny was first in line at a clinic held at New Perth Animal Hospital.
Doctor Claudia Lister said it was an easy decision to make when they were approached by Canadian Animal Blood Bank to host a clinic.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to help and be involved,” Dr Lister said.
She noted the circumstances of PEI’s pandemic situation certainly played a role.
“Because of COVID we are in a fortunate position to be able to hold the clinic here,” she added.
Animal blood donations aren’t something the general public thinks about on a regular basis, said Mary Robinson, Donor Recruitment Director for the Blood Bank.
“The new year is always a challenge for us to get the stocks back up to par again and with COVID it has just been insane,” Ms Robinson said.
The organization has a facility in Moncton where the donations would normally go to be processed, but because of COVID they will be shipped back to the head office in Winnipeg for processing and can be used anywhere across the country, she added.
The collection itself takes about two minutes, once the dog is lying comfortably in a reclined position with the owner helping keep the animal calm.
There are several criteria the donors must meet to be a viable candidate.
This includes being veterinarian recommended healthy and have even temperament, calm in nature as well as being otherwise healthy and not on specific medications. In addition the dog’s weight must be a minimum of 55 pounds (25 kg).
Penny was a prime candidate. When she came into the clinic she weighed in at 33.5 kgs and her friendly nature was evident.
“Dogs have blood types just like humans and there is a specific antigen (DEA) we are testing for and they are either positive or negative for it,” Ms Robinson explained as she took a small sample of Penny’s blood to determine her type.
Dogs that are negative for the antigen and other blood types are considered “universal donors” able to give to any other blood typed dog. The positive blood types can get blood from any dog but can only give back to another positive.
Penny is DEA positive.
She continued to remain calm throughout the procedure seemingly happy to receive a few extra pats and “good girls” along with her new bandanna when it was all over.
At least five other Island dogs donated at the clinic.
Although this is the first time Canadian Animal Blood Bank has offered a canine donor clinic in PEI, it has been in operation for 25 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.