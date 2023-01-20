The percentage of daily smokers on PEI continues to be higher than the national rate, according to the province. But there are many across the Island who have successfully kicked the habit.
That includes Gar and Bonnie Gillis of Point Prim, who quit smoking a few months apart in 1981. Forty-two years later, now in their 70s, both are seeing the health benefits and are thankful they managed to give it up.
Mr Gillis started smoking cigarettes when he was 15, while for Ms Gillis it began in her late teens. Back then a large pack cost only 50 cents, a tiny fraction of the more than $20 cost today.
“I’m so glad we quit. They’re so expensive now and bad for your health,” she said.
The last cigarette Mr Gillis ever smoked was on April 13, 1981. The reasons ranged from neighbours commenting on the stink of their clothes from smoke to realizing the younger he gave it up, the more his health would benefit.
Why April 13? He was the returning officer for a byelection and figured it would be a long day without smokes, so he waited till afterward.
He had previously quit for about seven years, but when he decided to have one cigarette while drinking, it brought his habit back even worse to the point he was going through a pack and a half a day.
“If I had kept drinking, I probably would get back on them,” he said. It’s been 46 years since his last drink.
Ms Gillis’ decision came after their kids had asked them to quit. On New Year’s Eve 1981, she had five cigarettes left in a pack. She broke them in half, poured water on them and threw them in the trash - and never looked back.
It was hard to stay away from cigarettes for the first little while. They didn’t use a patch or gum, but had other methods.
“Every time I thought of a cigarette, I went to the fridge and got an ice cube to take my mind off them for a few minutes,” Mr Gillis said. For her, hard candy did the trick.
They have no serious health problems at their age and Mr Gillis attributes that to quitting. He used to wake up coughing every day, but now he wakes up ready for the day.
“I’m just thankful we both gave it up. We have three kids and none of them smoke.”
The province has offered a smoking cessation program since late 2019, which funds 100 per cent of either a nicotine replacement product or prescription medication for up to 18 weeks.
According to an evaluation report released last fall, 1,707 Islanders used the program in its first year. Of those surveyed, 28 per cent successfully quit, including 19 per cent of participants in the Kings County primary care network.
Among participants who did not quit, they smoked on average 7.3 fewer cigarettes per day than before.
People who took the survey had a median starting age of 15 and median number of years smoking of 33.
The most common barrier to quitting was stress and/or change in personal circumstances.
