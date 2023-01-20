Gar Bonnie Gillis

Gar and Bonnie Gillis say they are very glad they quit smoking more than 40 years ago. Submitted photo

The percentage of daily smokers on PEI continues to be higher than the national rate, according to the province. But there are many across the Island who have successfully kicked the habit.

That includes Gar and Bonnie Gillis of Point Prim, who quit smoking a few months apart in 1981. Forty-two years later, now in their 70s, both are seeing the health benefits and are thankful they managed to give it up.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.