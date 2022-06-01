The Kings County Baseball League is back with four teams competing for the 2022 title. Back are the defending champs Peakes Bombers, Morell Chevies, Cardigan Clippers and Northside Brewers. The Stratford Athletics will not play this year, opting for a year leave of absence.
Peakes returns with basically the same unit as last year. Some returnees are Mitchell Power, Dillon Doucette and Connor Myers who is back for his 26th season. Also back are last year’s league MVP Jake MacLaren along with playoff MVP and pitching ace Jordan Stevenson.
Morell Chevies will return. Morell is the only team to play in all 32 years in the league. Returning players include Logan Gallant, Scott Harper and Troy Coffin who is back for his 28th season. Some newcomers include a young pitcher from Cornwall, Jordan Mahar. They also have Grayson Laporte, a promising young catcher who played well last year for Stratford.
Cardigan Clippers are back. Players returning include Carter and Charles MacLellan. Also back are Ben Doucette and Kevin MacLeod. Denver Morrison returns after a couple years’ absence. One big addition to the team is former Chevie Stephen O’Shea. He will bring a strong bat and plenty of experience to help this youthful team.
Northside Brewers make up the final team this year. Isaac Compton will lead this young team. Also back are Dylan Worth and Eugene Fraser. Tyler Taylor is a huge addition who will make this team even younger and better. Taylor is still in his teen years and will play a big part on the pitcher’s mound.
Stratford Athletics have been a part of the KCBL since 1997 and made the playoffs every year they competed. Hoping this competitive squad will be back in 2023. Some players have joined other teams while players like Grant Grady, Jon Arsenault and Ryan MacIsaac can focus more with the Charlottetown Islanders.
The league got back into action last Sunday. This paper’s deadlines have changed to have my report in before the weekend.
This Wednesday has a pair of 6:30 pm games. Peakes will be at Memorial Field to take on the Charlottetown Jays who are returning to the league and will play half the schedule. Northside travels to Cardigan to play the Clippers at Clipper Field.
Friday will have a doubleheader between the Morell Chevies and the Canada Games team. The first game is at 6:30 pm followed by game-two at approximately 8:30 pm.
Sunday has two games. Morell will host the Clippers at Church Field and MacDonald Field in Peakes will see the Bombers at home to battle with Northside Brewers. Both games begin at 2 pm.
Hoping all players have a good and safe year.
The communities of St Peter’s and Georgetown lost two wonderful people over the winter. Toddy (Genevieve Irene) Ryan was the wife of former KCBL president Aquinas Ryan. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She was always a pleasure to talk with. Toddy passed away on January 9th. The league offers their condolences to Toddy’s children and their families.
John Walsh was an icon in Georgetown in so many ways. He served as the town’s fire chief for many years. He was also one of the founding members of the Georgetown Fire and Rescue back in the 1950s. He was a catcher for Georgetown back in the old Kings County League and played in the 1950s and ‘60s era. The league also sends condolences to his wife Mary-Lou and their children and families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.