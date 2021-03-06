The option of four wards with two councillors each gained some momentum at the Town of Three Rivers’ committee of council meeting on Monday, February 22.
Heather MacLean, chair of the Electoral Boundaries Commission, said drawing four wards would be “much easier” with a faster turnaround than the eight-ward map which council rejected last month.
“Four wards would be feasible. If you reappoint us, we now have a good sense of where the discomfort is. It’s probably the most logical,” Ms MacLean said.
She said the commission would prefer to present multiple options to council.
In a letter to Three Rivers chief administrative officer Jill Walsh on February 16, Elections PEI’s chief electoral officer, Tim Garrity, said a solution must be set in stone by September 1 for Elections PEI to run the town’s election.
Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston spoke in favour of halving the number of wards, suggesting each of the three population centres should have its own ward.
“We’ve been going around and around and around on this and we’ve got to make some decisions,” she said. “I guess I’m getting to the end of my rope with this decision.”
Coun Cameron MacLean said the populations of Montague and Georgetown are too large for each to get their own ward.
Coun John MacFarlane said four wards would result in the districts being “geographically huge.”
Ms Walsh noted the Municipal Government Act requires the commission to come back with solutions within 90 days. Ms MacLean said 60 days would likely be doable.
To send the matter back to the commission for a second try requires a vote at the March 8 council meeting.
