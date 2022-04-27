The Fraser family have made countless connections over the years as patrons stopped in to trip the light fantastic, enjoy toe tapping tunes at a benefit or concert, find a flea market bargain, take in some wrestling or a fashion show, celebrate birthdays and anniversaries or even salute a newly elected politician.
Now that the Kaylee Hall at Poole’s Corner is up for sale, it will be someone else’s job to fill the former tobacco warehouse turned entertainment venue with patrons, said siblings Gary Fraser and Charlene Martin.
They, along with their brothers Lorne, Scott and Randy, have decided after 30 plus years it is time to get out of the entertainment business.
It was their parents, the late Ruth and Charlie Fraser who first had the vision of transforming the building into a gathering place all those years ago.
It was a passion they had from a young age, Gary said.
“Even when they were teenagers our parents used to go to Georgetown and rent a big room to have dances out of,” he added.
Though Saturday night dances and Eddy Quinn & Fiddler’s Sons concerts have become staples over the years, the hall was often used for local benefits.
Even though it is a family run business Gary said they often “operated as a Community Hall” doing everything in their power, including passing back the proceeds, for the benefits held over the years.
Charlene said that is getting harder and harder to stage events these days.
All the siblings are no longer physically able to take on the work of hosting, setting up and tearing down.
“It takes a lot of work and a lot of volunteers,” she said.
“It is great that people want to help us do things, but we don’t want to take advantage of that,” Gary added
The Sick Kids Auction, an event of the St Andrews and St Georges Masonic Lodge, was held at the hall for many years and the annual fundraiser is near and dear to the Frasers, especially Charlie and Ruth who first met at an auction.
Whether an event turned out to be a money making venture or giving back to someone in the community, they have no regrets of hosting through the years and are proud to have showcased local talent.
“We were rich in the friends that we have made and with being able to help people,” Gary said.
While the for sale sign is on the lawn, the Fraser family will still be operating some events as long as they are owners.
The Saturday night dances, which were on hiatus during much of the past two years due to the pandemic are back on and Eddy Quinn’s Close to the Ground concert series is set to start up in June.
