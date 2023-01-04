RCMP

Island RCMP are actively investigating a PEI company offering snow removal services, said Cst Gavin Moore.

When it comes to separating victims from their money or private information fraudsters come in many different forms, RCMP media relations officer Constable Gavin Moore said, but there is one commonality.

“In the end fraud breaks down into an intentional act of being dishonest that leads to a loss for a victim,” he added.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.