When it comes to separating victims from their money or private information fraudsters come in many different forms, RCMP media relations officer Constable Gavin Moore said, but there is one commonality.
“In the end fraud breaks down into an intentional act of being dishonest that leads to a loss for a victim,” he added.
Cst Moore said every day there are calls to police from people who have been victims.
“It happens most often through emails, texts or phone calls,” he said, explaining those are mass marketing scams often run by criminal organizations which can be located outside of Canadian borders.
In those cases, he said, educating the public is the best defense.
“People are becoming more aware and hanging up on those calls,” Cst Moore said.
It is important not to give out any personal information and always call the organization in question to follow up if you are unsure.
Local fraud is less common, but can have a big impact, Cst Moore said.
He said it can be challenging because you are having to deal with the person sometimes on a personal level. They are not a faceless voice on the other end of the phone.
Currently PEI RCMP have an active investigation with regards to a company that offers snow removal services in PEI, Cst Moore said.
No further details on the investigation were available, but he did have some advice for the public when it comes to dealing with local scams.
“We encourage anybody in the public who believes they may have been a victim of a fraud to contact their local police and in any scenario where anyone is hiring someone to do work around their home we encourage people to do their homework; to look into companies, look into their references and do the research to prevent being a victim and put you in a better situation going forward,” he added.
