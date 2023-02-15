More than 30 years ago, when my father would be scouting for news in a Charlottetown establishment, he would often leave the car running on cold winter days and let someone down on their luck get warm while he searched for stories over an afternoon Alpine.
Such was the case shortly after The Graphic published the salaries of every government employee. Upon his return, the warm car guest asked dad, “What about Spy Ready?”
‘What about Spy?” came the response.
“He works for the provincial government.”
“No he doesn’t,” protested my father, a stubborn Scotsman.
“Yes he does,” the man insisted. And with that dad set off to find out if the provincial government, in releasing a list of government employees, job title and salary, intentionally withheld the name of the mayor of Charlottetown.
After a bit of digging it became clear that government stupidly did exactly that, and like Nixon, the cover-up was worse than the crime.
It’s hard to imagine that government transparency has regressed significantly since those days many years ago. But thanks to a fundamentally flawed piece of legislation passed by the Binns government, getting straight answers from government is neither timely, cheap or efficient.
Salaries account for 60 plus per cent of our more than $2 billion provincial budget. But because of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act it is legally impossible to find out who works for government, what their job is and at a minimum what their salary range is. This is information routinely released in most other provinces, including Nova Scotia which publishes an annual blue book of employees.
The information is not intended to embarrass any individual but to hold government accountable. And we need it.
Recently Kerry Campbell of CBC did a feature showing just how time consuming and ineffective the FOIPP process is. Awful is a generous term. Government and third parties use the act to delay public accountability on issues big and small.
Anyone who uses the act on a regular, or even fleeting, basis knows it is broken. Pat Binns knew it was broken months after it was enacted. At the time he said the law was never intended to stop the valid public release of government employee information.
We tested the law and despite what the premier said, one unelected bureaucrat made an overly protective decision that overnight made PEI a backwater of accountability and which has had significant negative implications since.
Does anyone have any sense how big the provincial civil service is or how much it’s grown year over year? Almost impossible to figure.
Any idea what the salary of deputy ministers are? How about directors and other senior leadership? It’s anyone’s guess, but sources did tell me a deputy minister shuffled under the King government maintained their $250,000 salary packet when they moved from one department to the next.
Maybe to attract the type of skills required to run some of our more complicated departments, it’s necessary to pay salaries of $250,000 or more. If it is, the public should know that a bureaucrat could make 50 per cent more than a cabinet minister. How many fired deputy ministers are still on the provincial government payroll? What’s the median salary of a provincial employee?
Every premier since Binns has used FOIPP for political gain over government transparency. It needs to stop.
Dennis King loves to brag about his government being the most transparent in Island history. I have no idea what he is basing this boast on, but it’s certainly not reality. If he wants to live up to his own hype throw the FOIPP act in the garbage and replace it with legislation that actually works for Islanders.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
