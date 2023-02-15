Paul MacNeill

More than 30 years ago, when my father would be scouting for news in a Charlottetown establishment, he would often leave the car running on cold winter days and let someone down on their luck get warm while he searched for stories over an afternoon Alpine.

Such was the case shortly after The Graphic published the salaries of every government employee. Upon his return, the warm car guest asked dad, “What about Spy Ready?”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.