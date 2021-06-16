As a follow-up to a story earlier this month in The Graphic concerning a shortage of bus drivers with the Public School’s Branch, The French Language School Board says their situation is the same.
There are 32 full-time bus drivers and six to 10 substitutes employed with the board which operates six schools across PEI serving 11,000 students, Nathalie Malo, director of Human Resources and Transport, said.
“A lot of our bus drivers are older and we are lucky they don’t take all their retirement at the same time,” she added.
A handful of substitutes were supplied by the province over the past year, but most drivers are looking for full time employment, said Ms Malo, noting 10 substitutes would be the ideal number to make things go smoothly.
