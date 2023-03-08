The anxiety is off the charts and ever present before you even walk out your door. The window for success is small. Miss it, and many hours of angst and anger are bound to follow. Yep, like the old Dusty Springfield song, you’re ‘Wishin and Hopin’ your vacation flight, or any flight these days, is on time and not cancelled or delayed beyond all recognition. Especially here on PEI where your other flight options are not hours away, but sometimes days.
So you can only imagine our sense of relief when our recent flights to Florida went off without a hitch. Yep. Two flights down, and two flights back. All on time, or at least what I would reasonably consider to be on time. In order to increase our options, and since we had to connect in Toronto, we drove to Halifax and flew from there, if only to give us more choice both outbound and inbound in the event a delay or cancellation reared its ugly head. Of course, our luggage was never in peril, we had it with us all the time. Like almost everyone else. Sure, it’s like a giant game of preflight Jenga to jam all the carry-on luggage in the upper bins and beneath the seats, but airlines caused that, not me.
Air Canada seems to have ‘softened’ its plea to get people to check their carry-on bags at the gate to make more room. Last May, when we flew to Florida, the gate agent flatly stated the flight could be delayed unless at least 15 people checked their carry-on. I thought that was a weird strategy to threaten a delay, but then again, clearly they’re good at it.
This time around, the gate agent politely asked if anyone would like to check their carry-on who wasn’t going to need it on the flight. And if you did check it, please remember to remove personal items like medications, electronic devices, travel documents, keys and anything else you might need on the flight. I mean Heather had a large purse, but was I supposed to be wearing cargo pants to store all this stuff? In the end, since we had an exit row, we just stored our bags neatly under the seat in front of us.
I don’t know why I notice this kind of thing, but while in flight I had to go to the washroom and headed into what seemed to be a very small restroom on a very large plane. I’m not overly tall at 5’11”, but I was hunched over. I noticed there was a baby change table on the curved wall in front of me. On it a small sticker read there was a weight limit of 25 kilos or 55 pounds. Fifty-five pounds? I mean, isn’t that the weight of five babies? And I can tell you if I had a baby in there with me, my face would have been squashed against the mirror.
Upon landing at our destination in Fort Lauderdale I noticed something else. Something I had never seen before in a gate area, anywhere. There was a door to a room with a sign on it that read ‘Pet Relief Area’. What is that? I discovered I had found a SARA. A service animal relief area. These were mandated by the FAA about eight years ago to accommodate the needs of travelers with service dogs, although it was clearly available to any dog. I wondered how this kind of thing worked. So I went to Google and found ‘dogsonplanes.com’ (I’m not kidding). The room is small and has a patch of astroturf. Sometimes there may be a tiny hydrant. Thinking this is pretty absorbent astroturf. Bags are supplied.
Unless you brought your own portable litter box, cat owners are out of luck.
