Jeff Hutcheson

The anxiety is off the charts and ever present before you even walk out your door. The window for success is small. Miss it, and many hours of angst and anger are bound to follow. Yep, like the old Dusty Springfield song, you’re  ‘Wishin and Hopin’ your vacation flight, or any flight these days, is on time and not cancelled or delayed beyond all recognition. Especially here on PEI where your other flight options are not hours away, but sometimes days.

So you can only imagine our sense of relief when our recent flights to Florida went off without a hitch. Yep. Two flights down, and two flights back. All on time, or at least what I would reasonably consider to be on time. In order to increase our options, and since we had to connect in Toronto, we drove to Halifax and flew from there, if only to give us more choice both outbound and inbound in the event a delay or cancellation reared its ugly head. Of course, our luggage was never in peril, we had it with us all the time. Like almost everyone else. Sure, it’s like a giant game of preflight Jenga to jam all the carry-on luggage in the upper bins and beneath the seats, but airlines caused that, not me.

