Elaine MacDonald looks through a copy of a cherished cookbook she recently lost in a fire. The Rollo Bay resident received the book as a gift from her former Summerville neighbours, the Frasers. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Looking through a cookbook recently gifted to her by former neighbours, Elaine MacDonald said she feels like she got a little bit of her old life back.
She and her family lost all of their possessions when their home on the Gowan Brae Road was destroyed by fire on March 29.
Through the help of community members, especially close friends Nancy Keenan and Lori MacAulay, in less than a month Ms MacDonald and her husband Emmett are now living comfortably in a senior’s apartment a few kilometres from their home property.
“The community has been beyond generous,” Ms MacDonald said.
She said it was hard to lose everything, especially those things of sentimental value, like the cookbook with her mother’s recipe for boiled salad dressing.
When Ms MacDonald married Emmett and moved from Summerville to the outskirts of Souris in the early 1970s, that cookbook, from St Joachim’s Parish CWL that had been published in 1969, was one of the items she took with her.
It was always in her kitchen and a go-to when she made potato salad.
“It is the only way to make delicious potato salad,” she said.
Back in the new apartment one day Ms MacDonald and her friend Ms MacAulay were talking about items that couldn’t be replaced.
“I lost all my cookbooks, but this one I felt bad about losing,” Ms MacDonald said.
That was all the encouragement Ms MacAulay needed to set out and track down a copy of the very same book.
She found it through Ms MacDonald’s former neighbour Elaine Fraser who happened to also be office manager at Holy Family Pastoral Unit.
Ms Fraser found a copy of the 1969 book, went to work photocopying it for Ms MacDonald and hand delivered it during an afternoon visit to the MacDonalds' new residence.
Ms MacDonald said she was very happy for both the visit and the gift.
