When 49-year-old Montague native Derek Bell died suddenly in South Korea on November 14, his friends in that country raised money to finance his final journey home to PEI.
Mr Bell was scuba diving off Jeju Island, in the south of the country, when he emerged onto a platform and suffered a heart attack. He had been living in South Korea for more than 20 years.
His friend, Michael Kaufman, set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser to bring Mr Bell home to his parents, Scott and Brenda. It had raised more than $14,000 as of Monday. Mr Bell's parents have chosen to split the funds with their son’s partner in South Korea, HaeJeong Jin.
Mr Kaufman met Mr Bell through a ball hockey league and knew him by his nickname, D-Bell. He said creating the online fundraiser seemed like the natural thing to do. He had contacted Mr Bell's parents shortly after his death to ask for direction.
"They said they definitely, without a doubt, wanted to bring his remains back home, which obviously is not a cheap endeavour but certainly possible," Mr Kaufman said.
The fundraiser received 150 donations within 10 hours, he said.
"Getting D-Bell home or not was never a question. He was definitely going to be home."
Mr Kaufman described Mr Bell as a boisterous, funny, positive person.
"He's one of the most interesting guys you'd ever meet. He's social and liked to meet people. His booming voice and hilarious laughter - he didn't have a bad thing to say about anybody."
Mr Bell's personality was so infectious that when he and a large group of friends attended hockey and curling events at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, Mr Kaufman said they would switch seats to sit near him.
"This is the type of guy we're dealing with here, just a presence you always wanted to be around," Mr Kaufman said. "If you were in a bad mood, you wouldn't be in it for long around D-Bell."
Mr Kaufman, a Toronto-area native, said one of his favourite memories of time spent with Mr Bell was when they attended a Marilyn Manson concert. They both had the same idea, unbeknownst to each other, which led to a good laugh.
"He, without telling anybody, had sneaked in a little bottle of whiskey. I had snuck in a few beers. We didn't want to tell the other person until we were inside."
Mr Bell's outgoing personality made him popular in the ball hockey league, of which Mr Kaufman is a board member.
"He's one of the most interesting characters in our league," he said. "You try to think of someone in our league more beloved universally - it always comes back to D-Bell."
When the board created a hall of fame, they wanted to induct more than just the good players, but those who contribute and add character. The latter category was added with Mr Bell in mind. Mr Kaufman said he was one of the league's earliest members, having joined more than a decade ago, and had been among the five oldest players.
Mr Bell also loved wrestling and fought under the name Captain Canada.
His friends in South Korea spent this past weekend celebrating his life. First there was a wake at his favourite pub, which was attended by about 40 people. The next day, the ball hockey community gathered for a big Korean-style lunch. Mr Kaufman said there was a quiz with a D-Bell theme, with topics he used to excel at during pub trivia nights. The weekend events helped raise an additional $1,700 for his family.
David Yorston, a Roseneath native, helped Mr Bell get to South Korea in 1996 and the pair were friends ever since. Mr Yorston said he had done an interview with The Graphic about his imminent move to the country, and Mr Bell contacted him after seeing the article.
"I told him once I got to South Korea, I would get him here. I came in August of 1996, then he came in December and we were roommates."
The pair made a lot of friends in their early days in the country by going to Korean-style restaurants for a sociable meal, Mr Yorston said.
Mr Bell's final visit home was last Christmas, before COVID-19 struck and prevented him from being able to travel, Mr Yorston said. As a result, he looked for new hobbies in South Korea like surfing and scuba diving.
"He passed away doing what he liked to do, in a country where he wanted to be. It was fast. He was too young to go."
Mr Yorston said it meant a lot to be able to send Mr Bell home to his family in PEI.
"We're on the other side of the world and the fact we can get him home - it's amazing."
In a book of condolences at the celebration of Mr Bell's life, Mr Yorston wrote he had hoped they would be able to talk about their South Korean adventures in old age.
"We went all over Korea and had a great life here," he wrote.
According to Mr Bell's obituary on the Ferguson-Logan Montague Funeral Home website, he earned a Bachelor of Arts from St. Thomas University and a Masters in English as a second language at DanKook University in Seoul. He returned to PEI each year to spend time on the water with friends and family.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 25 at 2 pm, in groups of 18, which have already been arranged. The funeral will be on Thursday at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel, with a pre-approved list of 50 people in attendance. The funeral will be live-streamed. To watch, visit fergusonlogan.com, click on Mr Bell's obituary and click the black videocamera on the left side.
