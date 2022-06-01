Dear Editor,
I read with interest the article on the Kings County Memorial Hospital roof replacement. The KCMH was the first biomass project I worked on in 1980 when I joined the PEI Energy Corporation. I tend to look at things from an energy perspective.
Interesting to note that insulation will be added to the roof to “resist heat flow”. This is a good thing. It saves energy and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
Yet a few years ago they shut down the biomass system and went back to oil-fired heating. How many mini-split pumps will have to be installed to replace this oil?
Nice for government to throw millions of dollars at heat pumps for residential customers. Why didn’t they replace the boiler component on the KCMH biomass system? My guess is the cost would have been less than the equivalent number of heat pumps required to replace the same amount of oil.
A new heat exchanger was installed as part of the current upgrades. I don’t know the details but assume it is a steam to hot water exchanger. Why didn’t they get completely rid of the steam system and go to hot water distribution? Thirty percent savings in energy are typical when switching 40 year old steam systems to hot water. Installing a new hot water exchanger on the biomass system with a hot water distribution system along with the planned insulated roof would have made for a very energy efficient green building good for another 40 years.
Where is the new hospital going to be built? Why not build it on the same property and repurpose the existing hospital building? You can use the heating plant in the current building to heat the new hospital.
Governments struggle to keep rural hospitals open when they are standing in isolation. Why not create some synergy among different branches of the health care system? Build a new hospital on the same site in Montague and convert the existing hospital into a care facility for patients destined for long-term care. Patients are ready for discharge from the QEH but have nowhere to go. It would enhance the staffing complement at the new hospital, improving the hospital’s long-term viability. Acute care beds would be freed up at the QEH. The emergency department would not be clogged up with patients. Paramedics would not be tied up at the QEH. Ambulances would be freed up to attend medical emergencies.
The problems at the QEH emergency department are decades old. The health system has not been able to solve it. Shouldn’t the new Montague Hospital option at least be looked at?
Don’t look at the 90 reasons why it cannot be done, focus on the 10 reasons why it should be done.
John te Raa,
York
