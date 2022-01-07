A Belle River couple is doing their part to revitalize abandoned and neglected houses in eastern PEI back to their former splendor.
Derek and Brenda Bell are busy restoring a vintage home on Stewart Road near Wood Islands. Mr Bell’s day job is as a fisherman and marine engineer, while Ms Bell is a Licensed Practical Nurse in Montague - but their spare time is devoted to their passion for restoring old houses at risk of crumbling into history.
Ms Bell explained the home had been abandoned for nearly 10 years. It was once owned by friends of the Bells, and later sold to an individual from Ontario who, for various reasons, hadn’t occupied it. As a result, the home fell into disrepair.
“The floor (in the kitchen) was going into the basement,” Ms Bell said.
The Bells purchased the home back in March 2021. The two are very hands-on, with Mr Bell doing most carpentry work, and Ms Bell picking the colours for the various rooms, buying antiques and doing other tasks to add to the home’s character. Even their son William lends a hand when he can.
As with past projects, the Bells also get help from local tradespeople like carpenters, plumbers and electricians.
“We know what our limits are,” Ms Bell said.
She jokes that evidence of her handiwork tends to remain when she goes to her day job.
“I’ll go to work (with paint) literally on my fingers and in my hair,” she said. “I could be drawing blood from someone, and they’ll ask ‘have you been painting?’”
The Bells first became interested in historic homes back in 1985 after moving into their first home - the upstairs of a Victorian-style home owned by Mr Bell’s aunt, Priscilla Bell.
After Mr Bell’s aunt passed away in 2001, the Bells decided to freshen up the house, which dates back to 1880.
“We fell in love with the craftsmanship and detail, and the amazement of how they built houses without power tools,” Ms Bell said.
Soon after, the Bells saw another opportunity to rejuvenate a vintage home, on a 50-acre property in Wood Islands purchased by their daughter Molly. She had a teaching job in the Middle East but would move back home for summers.
“(The house) needed a lot of work,” Ms Bell said. “So, we worked on that while she was away in the winter.”
The next project was in 2017, in Murray River. Originally, the plan was for their daughter Mamie to move into the home, but she decided otherwise as the location didn’t provide enough privacy.
Nevertheless, Ms Bell “fell in love with it” and went through with the reno.
“It was scary at first, but we had one under our belt so we could do it,” she said.
The home brought challenges, structurally and otherwise. Ms Bell said the house was filled with debris, food remained in the freezer and fridge, and ceilings needed major repair. The Bells were able to get trim from a similar home in Guernsey Cove to use for this project.
“At first, people said, ‘you’re crazy!’, even my friends (said that),” she said.
But Ms Bell knew she could draw out the home’s true character.
“It was a real undertaking … (but) I could see the bones of it were good.”
Ms Bell said the daughter of the previous owner, who’d died the same year the reno took place, was impressed with the elaborate transformation.
“She was in tears when she saw the disrepair,” Ms Bell said. “And she cried again when she saw the finished product and her mother would’ve been proud. She said you should get a prize, they should be paying you.”
That woman’s reaction, and that of others in the Murray River area, validated the Bells’ efforts. And so in early 2021, they took on the Stewart Road project.
Renovating vintage homes often means finding the right balance between the modern needs of today’s homeowners, and maintaining the period-specific style of the home. This new project includes much of its original trim, as well as the posts and banisters from the staircase. But, with the help of carpenter John Fitzpatrick, the Bells created custom-made trim matching the original style to fill in the gaps.
Ms Bell also refurbished an old chandelier originally from the home, and re-purposed an old pew from the Montague Church of Christ to place in the front porch. She also purchased an antique possum belly baker’s table - the drawers are curved to make it easier to scoop out flour.
“We salvage what we can. We don’t believe in discarding,” Ms Bell said. “I don’t like a cookie-cutter house; I like it more eclectic.”
While vintage decor is attractive for many homeowners, many older homes lack modern-day elements such as sufficient closet space or additional bathrooms. And the Bells also updated the electrical set-up, as it only had six fuses. New closets, and a second bathroom were installed upstairs. As well, the Bells opened up the kitchen and breakfast room.
“People want open concept,” Ms Bell said. “It has to be livable for today’s families, and today’s styles.”
While Ms Bell has “loved every minute” of her 22 years as an LPN, she’s been thinking about retirement. She said she’s received many calls from people seeking advice on home decor, so she’s considering doing a bit of consulting on the side.
“My mind is constantly designing spaces,” she said.
What truly frustrates Ms Bell about the state of some vintage homes on PEI is the fact so many homes are owned by “absentee landlords,” sitting empty and falling apart.
“There are a lot of abandoned houses, it’s really sad,” she said. “People have no idea of the beautiful craftsmanship. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”
