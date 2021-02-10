One of the area’s local politicians saw his role change in Thursday’s cabinet shuffle.
District 2 MLA Steven Myers went from Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy to Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.
Mr Myers proved to be an effective performer in the legislature while in opposition and was rewarded with the transportation file, which is a plum assignment in any cabinet. One needs only read the King government’s 2020-21 capital budget to see Mr Myers made an impact in that role, with $61 million allotted for highway improvements.
However, the Georgetown-Pownal MLA has expressed a belief in the importance of fighting climate change on PEI. During an announcement last week for upgrades to the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague, which emphasize energy-efficient measures, he said energy is “a file I care so much about.”
The world is facing a critical moment in the fight against climate change, and we Islanders have reason to be more concerned than most. Erosion has long been a challenge for our province, and climate change is now snowballing at a rapid pace. Just look at how mild the last few winters have been. There will come a time in the near future when it is too late to reverse the damage.
So losing the transportation file isn’t a demotion for Mr Myers. Islanders will pay close attention to how he handles the job of environment minister. There’s no time to waste.
Josh Lewis
