When I first encountered Patrick Guindon’s art, I was mesmerized by the bright colours and dramatic florals. Patrick’s approach to artistic practice is vibrant, dynamic and inspiring. We’re so delighted that he’ll be joining us this weekend to help lead our first ever event to mark Family Violence Prevention Week. When we were considering how an arts and culture organization could address family violence prevention, we were struck by the idea of how art can offer us a place of calm in an otherwise hectic world. This Saturday, May 14th at 10 am, we’re pleased to welcome everyone to ‘Peace, Love & Kindness’ - an engaged storytelling and art event.
Focused on the young and the young at heart, the event will feature live story readings of books like Under the Love Umbrellas by Davina Bell, and I Will Be Fierce by Bea Birdsong. The readings will be accompanied by an interactive art session with Patrick Guindon - focusing on free expression and art making. Everyone should come prepared to get a little messy.
We’re starting the weekend a little early, with Finny McConnell’s Solo Acoustic Tour. Best known as lead singer for Irish Punk band The Mahones, McConnell unleashed more than 20 albums to the masses, and shared the stage with the likes of the Dropkick Murphys, Shane MacGowan, Stiff Little Fingers, Billy Bragg, The Buzzcocks, Sinead O’Connor, The Damned, and more.
In 2021, he decided it was time to write and produce an album for himself, and The Dark Streets of Love was released September 3, 2021. Born in Dublin, Ireland, and based in Kingston, Ontario, Finny McConnell’s solo album is its own homecoming — to himself. McConnell takes the stage as part of his Atlantic Canadian tour this Thursday, May 12th at 8 pm.
Saturday, May 14th is filled to the brim with two additional shows at the Playhouse.
Traveling comedy magician He Fangzhou brings his family show to Dedication Hall at 1 pm. Currently on a tour across Canada called the ‘Love and Laughter Comedy Tour’, He Fangzhou came to Canada as an international student at Waterloo University where he studied mathematics. After graduation, drawn to do something a little different, he moved to Toronto to do comedy and never looked back. Tickets for his comedy magic show can be reserved by emailing: hahahacomedian@yahoo.com.
In the evening, Cloggeroo takes the stage at 7:30 pm. Packed with talent, their ‘Vibrations & Libations’ series has brought beautiful music to all of Three Rivers over the past few months. We’re thrilled that singer-songwriters Catherine MacLellan and Tanya Davis will take the stage to share their music and poetry.
Our weekend finishes with a sweet new workshop called Floral Arranging for Beginners on Sunday, May 15th at 2 pm.
Instructors Jamie Rice and John David MacBride will walk you through everything you need to know to create a stunning floral arrangement to enjoy in your home, or give as a gift.
Jamie Rice is the genius behind Creative Needs, a full-service event decor company (and mastermind of our stunning 2020 Gallery of Trees). John MacBride is an award-winning event designer and professor who currently holds a role with Artam Design, a luxury event decor company.
The workshop is part of our new project Rural Arts Connections for Everyone, and we are thrilled to be bringing access to different art forms to members of our community.
For more information about any of our shows, events or workshops, visit our website at: www.kingsplayhouse.com, call 1 888 346 5666 or visit us at 65 Grafton Street in Georgetown.
