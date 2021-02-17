Mindy Johnston, Harry Vanden Broek, Linda Roach, and Tammy MacDonald were outgunned on mixed night playing Robert Donahoe, Sherren MacKinnon, John Donahoe and Mary Ann Donahoe. Mindy, always a steady curler, looked visibly rattled at the end of the night. I’m sure the free drink would calm her.
In Souris curling I seem to be always talking about the skips. This time I would like to acknowledge some of the front ends. For a lot of them who just started curling a few years ago they take second base to no one. Tip of my hat goes to Bev Thomas, Sandra Hodder, Colleen and Norman McIntosh, Ann Leonard MacDonald, Shirley MacClure, Ann Kenny MacDonald, Kate O’Hanley, Haley MacKinnon, Beth MacDonald, Shelby McInnis, Joanne Chisholm, Roland MacDonald, Tracy Warren and Doreen Gallant. Hopefully I didn’t miss anyone. Also Cara Eastman said for anyone wanting to try curling for the rest of the season it’s only $10 a night. There is room in the second draw at 7:30 pm. It’s a good time to get some practice in before the Lobster Trap spiel.
In Wednesday night competitive in Montague two teams with strong eastern connections Paul MacDonald, Myles Rose, Clint Ching and Ian Macdonald went up against Paul Deveau, Ensor MacNeill, Leo Holland and Micheal MacDonald. The bragging rights went to Paul MacDonald and his team.
In Thursday night sign-up Paul MacAulay, Susan Watts and Stephanie Perigo took on Travis Murphy, Ann MacDonald and Brian Crane. Travis came up short in his attempt to overtake Paul.
In provincial stick curling action Billy Power/Howard Kerwin lost to Sweet/Matheson by a score of 5-3. In the semifinal Sweet/Matheson were the winners of the Open Division.
