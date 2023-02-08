Frozen sprinkler floods manor lobby Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Feb 8, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A frozen pipe in the manor's glass-enclosed entryway burst around 4 pm on Sunday, according to Souris fire chief Donnie Aitken. Graphic file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A busted sprinkler head at the 52-bed Colville Manor on Sunday afternoon caused major flooding in the main lobby of the Souris long-term care facility.Initial reports said the roof had been compromised but that wasn’t the case, according to Andrew MacDougall, executive director of Community Health and Seniors Care at Health PEI, Mr MacDougall confirmed on Monday only ceiling tiles were damaged and the roof is intact. A frozen pipe, which was in the glass enclosed entryway burst around 4 pm, said Souris Volunteer Fire Department Chief Donnie Aitken.Water came pouring out and made its way into the main lobby fairly quickly, he added.A dozen firefighters responded to the call and were soon able to open up drains in the floor to help alleviate the mess.Some members stayed around for quite awhile helping sop up the remainder of the water with squeegees and mops. Mr MacDougall said some water did get into offices near the lobby.“It got contained very quickly and having in-floor heating was helpful,” he added.On Monday the manor was still closed to visitors and additional testing was being done on the fire alarm system. Qualified staff were also checking the walls to ensure there were no hidden leaks.From the time the incident occurred visitor restriction was put in place, but by Tuesday morning visitors were allowed in.After two days of minus 26 degree Celsius temperatures and wind chills hovering in the minus 40s, on Sunday temperatures were in the minus 17 degree range and the extreme wind gusts had subsided. “Considering the range of things that potentially could have happened (with the freezing temperatures) everything is under control,” Mr MacDougall said.At no time were residents or staff in a situation that compromised safety, he said. In addition until all inspections were complete extra personnel was on-site to watch for any malfunctions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Job Market Construction Industry Law Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Follow Charlotte MacAulay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 8 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Senior Staff Accountant Moth Lane Kings Co Chrysler Markan West Moments Floral Tignish Co-op Quilt Gallery Proud's Bicycle The Boys Brudenell Tire Beck's Home & Heating Eugene's General Store Gaudet's Engine Repair April Ennis, RMT The Co-operators Sleep Concept Down East Auto Stella's Linda's New to You Bulletin Latest News Harriet R. Cole Deep freeze Eastern Kings Sportsplex seeks community support in bid for Hockeyville nomination Property owner to sue over allegedly botched barn repair Frozen sprinkler floods manor lobby Ten eastern PEI athletes strengthen province’s ringette squad Science and common sense are together at last Forestry commission has challenging task Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCar crashes through wall of Three Rivers SportsplexThe friendly skiesCourt orders dog muzzled, leashed & fenced in following attackCardigan students happy to be home Images Videos CommentedShow bumbling Ernie the door (1)Veteran left with $100k bill after VAC refuses to reimburse for back surgery (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.