Colville Manor

A frozen pipe in the manor's glass-enclosed entryway burst around 4 pm on Sunday, according to Souris fire chief Donnie Aitken. Graphic file photo

A busted sprinkler head at the 52-bed Colville Manor on Sunday afternoon caused major flooding in the main lobby of the Souris long-term care facility.

Initial reports said the roof had been compromised but that wasn’t the case, according to Andrew MacDougall, executive director of Community Health and Seniors Care at Health PEI, 

