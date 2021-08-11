It is easy to understand the frustration many people are feeling at having to stand outside while waiting for services at the Access PEI site in Montague.
COVID-19 forced the closure of the site for months and the protocols surrounding physical distancing and cleaning now mean only a small number of people can be allowed inside at one time. The situation has been frustrating enough during a wet summer but will become even more critical with winter just around the corner. Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle has been fielding a number of calls from constituents on the matter in recent weeks and he is calling for a solution to be found that will allow more people inside.
As the primary government service provider in southern Kings County, staff at the facility have to go the extra mile to ensure all protocols of the Chief Public Health Office are followed. So far, the precautions have worked. Mark Arsenault, the provincial director of Access PEI, said over 1,600 people have visited the site in the past 16 months and there have been no exposures of COVID-19 linked to any of those visits. Hopefully that is a trend that will continue until the pandemic is finally just a memory. Arsenault said Access locations allow one person inside per customer service rep, plus one extra, but the situation is worse at the Montague location than others because so many departments share the building, including justice as well as social development and housing.
The frustruation Deagle and staff at the facility are hearing is another example of so-called COVID fatigue. When the first cases were diagnosed back in March of 2020, very few of us foresaw the long journey we have since been forced to travel. We are tired and just want things back to normal. As the Delta variant begins to pick up steam in other areas of the country and around the globe, we are well aware a return to life as we knew it way back in early 2020, is likely still some time down the road.
The sudden decision by Dr. Heather Morrison to end the mandatory mask mandate makes that task even harder. While the province still requires masks in health settings like vaccination clinics, there is no such requirement at other government sites. However, mandatory masks by themselves would not solve the problem. While they may provide some level of comfort to both those using the building and staff members, the fact remains the site is only so big and as long as the requirement to stay six feet apart is in place the math won’t change.
Arsenault said staff is doing what it can to ensure the comfort of those having to wait outside. Customers have the option of waiting in their vehicles and getting a phone call telling them it is time to go inside. Most people realize staff members have little flexibility in the situation -- they are simply following the directives handed down by the Chief Public Health Office. The problem is definitely compounded for those with physical disabilties that are visiting the site, but again there is no easy solution.
As vaccination rates rise, hopefully case numbers will remain low and increased access to the building will be possible as the weather turns colder. The ultimate solution to the problem remains having the majority of Islanders fully vaccinated and that can’t happen soon enough for a host of reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.