A pair of overflow shelter beds were available but unopened the night Donnie Handrahan drowned in the Hillsborough River after being denied a bed at another shelter, and that is reprehensible.
Liberal MLA Gord McNeilly called for an investigation into the matter in the provincial legislature last Wednesday. A full, independent investigation into the institutional issues that failed Mr Handrahan is imperative.
Thanks to excellent reporting by The Graphic’s Rachel Collier, we know the Salvation Army regularly turns men away from Bedford MacDonald House without opening those two overflow beds. This is flat-out wrong. When there is an overflow of need, the overflow beds should be used. That’s what they’re there for.
The policy of only opening those beds once Bedford MacDonald House is full, then Deacon House is full, forces men to go through unnecessary hoops. There is no good reason to make them walk back and forth between the shelters, especially since some have mobility issues.
Is that a low-barrier shelter? I think not.
The hope is the Through the Cracks series will lead to real, transformative change. In this aspect, the lack of adequate shelter options, an independent investigation could trigger that change.
Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers told reporters his department has had an “informal look” at what happened the night Mr Handrahan died, according to CBC.
That’s nowhere near good enough. A human being with people who loved him lost his life when shelter beds were available. This requires a lot more than an informal look from a government whose performance on housing and shelters has been underwhelming at best.
Mr McNeilly said, “I need to know that people have looked into this and said, ‘Here are the recommendations where we as a collective went wrong that night.’”
If it truly is about people for Dennis King - all people - that’s not too much to ask.
