The scene is set.
A small town passion for ‘the good old hockey game’ and sweeping Island landscapes are the backdrop for Still the Water.
The emotionally charged, sometimes bitter story of redemption of one Island family whose past trauma comes to a head is the story told in a feature length film recently released to an international audience in 68 countries.
It has been two years since the cast and crew of Still the Water descended on Neil MacKay’s boat building in Murray Harbour to film a segment of the Susan Rodgers film.
The building was where scenes between Toronto-based actor Ry Barrett playing Jordie MacAulay and Kensington actor Thane Clarke starring as his father were shot in the spring of 2019.
“PEI itself is a lead character in the film,” producer Rick Gibbs said during a release party last week.
The Montague resident’s career spans decades of working as a director, cinematographer and producer for CBC and other individual productions, however this is his first foray into feature length films.
Mr Gibbs, who admits he is much more comfortable looking at a production through the lens, said this project was an eye-opening experience, but one he is anxious to repeat.
A few years ago he joined Ms Rodgers, writer, director and producer and Nicolle Morrison, executive producer to form the company Mighty Ocean Films Inc.
Mr Gibbs’ hope is Still the Water is only the beginning of Island-based productions developed by the company and points to the Three Rivers area as another perfect backdrop for an Island story.
This film is an iconic Island story of a family’s struggle to come back together after years of separation through past trauma. It is not a comedy, but comedic elements are sprinkled throughout, as it would be in real life experience as people go about mending hurt from the past.
Having scenes shot in places such as the boat building, the rink in Kensington, RCAF 200 Wing in Summerside and the waters of Malpeque Bay only adds to the authenticity.
“This film takes a realistic look at life on PEI,” Mr Gibbs said, noting that was something film critics picked up on and shows the importance of place.
Still the Water premiered worldwide at the FIN Atlantic International Film festival in August 2020 and was included in various other film festivals throughout the next few months.
It can now be viewed on line on Apple TV or Rogers, Telus, or Bell Video on Demand.
