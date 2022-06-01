A little common sense can go a long way when crafting government policy. It has the power to change lives for the better. And when applied properly, it can even save lives.
Last week the King government followed through on a promise to change how addiction treatment is funded and accessed in this province. It is not hyperbole to suggest this significant shift in policy — making medications to treat alcohol and drug addiction free for Islanders — is a dramatic step forward.
It is a long overdue, common sense modernization of programming built more for the bureaucracy than those in need of treatment.
Few families are not impacted by the shadow of addiction. Yet for many, obtaining treatment became a torturous decision between either paying for medication or some other necessity of life.
Now the foundation is shifting from bureaucratic to client focused. It comes in the form of $4 million in new federal and provincial funding that will make treatment available to Islanders at a location most convenient to them.
“It’s everything we hoped for,” retired Charlottetown GP and 28-year veteran of addiction treatment, Dr David Stewart, told The Graphic after the King government announced the funding.
It’s because of Dr Stewart’s courage that the system is finally changing. He publicly challenged its effectiveness in our Through the Cracks investigation of mental health and addiction, by pointing out the folly of forcing people to travel eight kilometers from downtown Charlottetown to Mount Herbert to access publicly-funded opioid replacement therapy when a private clinic in downtown Charlottetown offers more convenient and effective treatment.
Within hours of the story’s release, Premier Dennis King stood in the provincial legislature and promised change. He described what Dr Stewart proposed as common sense. Just under three months later government delivered.
But it also went further by including medications to treat alcohol addictions. Dr Stewart says this will allow GPs across the province to prescribe alcohol specific treatment at no cost. He believes it is a first in Canada.
It is hard to quantify the potential impact these funding decisions will have. But it will be significant. Many Islanders have tried to obtain alcohol treatment at Mount Herbert only to be turned away for lack of beds. There is often a small window of opportunity to begin treatment. The decision to add alcohol-specific drugs, Acamprosate and Naltrexone, to the provincial formulary makes accessible a new treatment option in communities across the province.
This is good public policy.
It’s just unfortunate the system refused to recognize it until Dr Stewart came forward. He had asked for a meeting with two senior members of Health PEI management to discuss issues he saw from within. They didn’t even respond to the request. That is the institutional bias that must be squeezed out of Health PEI for needed change to occur. Time and again it leads with a ‘we know what is best for you’ attitude. Time and again the system fails ordinary Islanders.
This is also an important example of the vital role a strong, local, independent media can play in society. Social media does not find nor report facts. It does not hold government accountable. If The Graphic had not decided to dig into the issue, it is unlikely change would be occurring. Certainly not as quickly as it is, after the premier realized what his senior bureaucrats were not telling him.
This is not a boast, as much as a lament. These are difficult days for media. Print. Radio. Television. Online. We’re all in the same boat. There are promising signs that solutions will be found including making social media giants pay for the local news that generates them billions of dollars in ad revenue.
As a province and country we need solutions. We were lucky to have the ability and interest to focus on mental health and addiction. The public response, which continues to this day, is unlike any I’ve experienced in 35 years in the business. I’m proud of what we achieved. But I’m also worried. If local media stop looking in dark corners, the vulnerable will continue to be ignored.
We need platforms to prominently lift the voice of lived experience, including those like Dr Stewart — people who courageously stand up and call BS on the system.
When media and politicians are at their best, uncomfortable issues can be raised and substantive action taken. That’s what happened last week. And with its action last week, the King government will save lives.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.