The Nao Trinidad tall ship will dock in Georgetown later this month and several local organizations are planning fundraisers on board.
Events held during the Spanish vessel’s September 22 to 25 visit will benefit the Kings Playhouse, Georgetown and Cardigan Minor Hockey Association and the Three Rivers Sportsplex.
The Trinidad is a replica of the flagship of Ferdinand Magellan’s expedition 500 years ago that led to the first circumnavigation of the globe, confirming the world was round, and was launched in 2018. It will be docked in Georgetown.
The Playhouse will hold a gala event aboard the ship on Thursday, September 22 at 6 pm, featuring live music, dance, food and drink.
Tickets are $100 and proceeds will benefit the Playhouse fundraising campaign for a new piano.
Minor hockey board member Charlene Hebert said the group will be holding open house tours on board the ship on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm. They will also hold a fundraising barbecue on the wharf Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 pm. It will be cash only on-site.
“The crew is on board and they give you an informal tour and answer questions,” Ms Hebert said.
Proceeds will be divided between minor hockey and the Sportsplex. Ms Hebert said the minor hockey association will use the funds to buy wooden half-boards for their under-9 games, which are split with two games each using half the ice.
“Right now we just have the plastic dividers,” she said.
The events will be similar to those held in 2016 when the El Galeon Andalucia, also based in Spain, visited the Kings County capital.
Ms Hebert said a tall ship was scheduled to return in 2019 but the visit was wiped out by post-tropical storm Dorian.
The Nao Trinidad contains more than 1,200 square feet of visiting area with four decks and capacity of 100 people per event.
Its 2022 tour includes about 20 other stops spanning the Great Lakes, St Lawrence River, eastern seaboard and Caribbean.
