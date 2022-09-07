nao trinidad

The Nao Trinidad Spanish vessel

The Nao Trinidad tall ship will dock in Georgetown later this month and several local organizations are planning fundraisers on board.

Events held during the Spanish vessel’s September 22 to 25 visit will benefit the Kings Playhouse, Georgetown and Cardigan Minor Hockey Association and the Three Rivers Sportsplex.

