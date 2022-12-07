When Adam Martell takes over from longtime manager Benji Stevens at the Three Rivers Sportsplex next season, he’ll return to a former job and an arena he’s always had a soft spot for.
The Georgetown native was hired at the start of this season as a manager trainee, learning under Mr Stevens, who has been looking to retire for some time.
But Mr Martell isn’t new to this - he spent one season managing the rink in Georgetown about 20 years ago and has a Holland College diploma in sport and recreation management.
“I’ve always had my head in sports,” he said. “Now that I have my own son in minor hockey it’s great to be there and give him that resource as well.”
Mr Martell was previously elected to Georgetown council while still a teenager and as a result, was responsible for the Sportsplex even before completing his diploma.
He spent some years living elsewhere on the Island and ran his own construction, renovation and property management business for a few years.
Returning to the Sportsplex is an idea he’s batted around for a few years. It had to be a family decision due to the demanding hours.
“It was time to give my body a break and go back to what I went to school for,” Mr Martell said.
He’s found the day-to-day operation hasn’t changed much but many of the faces have.
“To have Benji there to make those introductions and guide me through who’s responsible for what now is a huge benefit,” he said.
Ironically Mr Stevens was the one who gave him his first break out of school, running Iceland Bowling Lanes in Montague. In the past Mr Stevens has also managed the old Iceland Arena and the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre.
The Martell family is making a wholesale change, selling their home in Lower Montague and moving back to Georgetown recently.
Mr Martell sat on the Wellness Centre board the last few years, while advocating for the survival of the Sportsplex since Three Rivers came into being.
“Every now and then you hear, ‘We need two ice surfaces in Montague,’ but I say, ‘no, we need to maintain the two we have to ensure the survival of this one.’”
That being said, the two arenas are cooperating more now and Three Rivers has invested a lot of money into the Sportsplex the last few years, he said.
When the Wellness Centre lost its ice after Fiona, the Sportsplex supplied them with paint when the sheet was installed again.
Mr Martell said this new mindset of working together is necessary now that both rinks are owned by the same municipality. He also thinks the two minor hockey associations will eventually merge into a Three Rivers association.
“Everybody can’t have their own little kingdoms anymore,” he said. “It’s going to be in cooperation going forward and it has to be.”
In a report to town council last month, Sportsplex board member Philip Hebert said Georgetown and Montague minor hockey are working together and the positives for Three Rivers are evident.
The report noted accessible doors have been installed at the rink along with modifications to the ramp.
Mr Hebert added the financial investment in having a full year of training for Mr Martell will benefit the facility for years to come.
Previously the arena had brought on Shawn Fraser as a manager trainee but he ended up taking a job with Three Rivers as their recreation and events coordinator.
