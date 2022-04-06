Dear Editor:
It has been a very important month for those advocating for more responsible, appropriate and accessible health care for people living in PEI. The series Through the Cracks, which The Eastern Graphic ran throughout the month, laid bare the reality of those experiencing addictions, homelessness, mental illness, and poverty in our communities. This should concern us all. As the number of people living with addictions and mental illness increases, so does the impact on families, friends, neighbours, and whole communities.
Another very important thing that happened this month - just last week - went largely uncommented on and unreported by the media. The Legislative Assembly of PEI unanimously passed the Opposition presented Motion 83: Calling on government to invest in upstream mental health initiatives.
Why is this so very important? While Rachel Collier’s excellent journalism shines a light on the plight of too many Islanders and the critical need to provide timely and compassionate care, Motion 83 provides our government with a way forward that will decrease the number of people experiencing factors that impact addiction and severe mental health distress. Investment in Upstream Mental Health requires our government to address the systemic and societal barriers that result in too many of our children falling into the stream of poor health, mental distress, and addictions.
Motion 83 challenges government, communities and organizations to work across sectors to tackle what are, for many, the root causes of mental health challenges. The field of health and mental health has, for decades, shown through good research and policy, that if we want to transform our health system we must tackle these root causes: inequity and the social determinants of health. In the 2nd Edition of Social Determinants of Health: The Canadian Facts Dennis Raphael and colleagues begin with the statement: “The primary factors that shape the health of Canadians are not medical treatments or lifestyle choices but rather the living and working conditions they experience. And the quality of these health-shaping living conditions is powerfully determined by decisions governments make.”
The research in health equity identifies 17 social determinants of health: low income, poor quality housing, food insecurity, inadequate working conditions, insecure employment, social isolation, and discrimination based on Indigenous ancestry, disability, race, gender, and immigrant status - any one of which has been shown to have strong effects on health and, potentially, mental health; stronger effects than the more familiar issues identified in Public Health promotion: diet, physical activity, tobacco, and excessive use of alcohol.
Motion 83 gives our legislators a way to keep our children out of the ‘stream’. Will they honour this commitment? To do otherwise is to throw up your hands, refuse to be brave, sit back and continue to support a system in which it is acceptable to do nothing while so many lives, that could have been well lived, are jeopardized.
Respectfully submitted
Susan Hartley, PhD
Clinical Psychologist
Mental Health Advocate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.